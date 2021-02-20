Question 3: Are you in favour of motions on tougher penalties for cynical fouls in football and especially hurling?

ANTRIM (Ciarán McCavana): Yes.

ARMAGH (Mickey Savage): I am all for punishing cynical play and would support the Congress motion to impose tougher penalties. The only problem I have is it may be putting more pressure on referees who have a big workload already. If it works, certainly, at inter-county level – but when you start taking it back down to club level, that’s when you run into your problems.

CARLOW (Jim Bolger): I would like to see cynical play eradicated, or at least minimised, from our games. The increase in this, particularly in relation to hurling, is very concerning. It is incumbent on us as an association to get this right, therefore I would welcome a full and frank debate on this which is not easily achieved over what we have become accustomed to now, a ‘Microsoft Teams Meeting’.

CAVAN (Kieran Callaghan): It’s complicated enough for refs. We have too many scenarios, too many 50/50 decisions. Leave it alone in my view.

CORK (Marc Sheehan): I am in favour of the Standing Committee on Playing Rules recommendations re cynical fouls in both codes.

DERRY (Stephen Barker): Regarding this one, we are to meet with our clubs prior to Congress to decide how the county will vote.

DONEGAL (Mick McGrath): We haven’t had a discussion, but yes in general, but the cynical foul in hurling may need further discussion.

DOWN (John Devaney): Yes. However, I would encourage another look at our version of ‘advantage’. Too often when an advantage is called in football, the team may retain possession beyond the five seconds, but there is no actual advantage accruing (ie, they do not end up in a more advantageous position within the five seconds). We seem to differ from rugby in this.

DUBLIN (Michael Seavers): Dublin management committee await the definitive list of motions that will be discussed at Congress later this month and, until such time, I will not be in a position to disclose our views on any of the topics raised. I have my own thoughts on the motions but, as chairperson, I feel it would be inappropriate of me to comment on any of the questions you pose before members of management discuss them.

GALWAY (Pat Kearney): Yes. There are teething problems with every change, but we should remember that the motion is an experimental rule. On the issue of awarding a penalty for a cynical foul, they need to clarify whether the player must be in possession of the ball when he wins the free – but no doubt that will be clarified.

KERRY (Tim Murphy): Yes.

KILDARE (Mick Gorman): I believe that cynical play is currently addressed quite well in football through the black card (sin bin) system. I think a similar system should be introduced for hurling. For competitions at the highest national level, the introduction of a TMO (Television Match Official) should be considered, as already taking place in other high-level sports.

LAOIS (Peter O’Neill): Yes, I am in favour of the rules amendments motion.

LEITRIM (Enda Stenson): I’d support them. If you had the same rules in hurling as in football. Some of the tackles in hurling are ferocious. What is a free in hurling? You can’t look at a player in football. If you have rules in football, they should also be in hurling. The rules have to come closer.

LIMERICK (John Cregan): No one wants to see cynicism creeping into the game of hurling and anything that can help to stop that is welcome. From the wording of the motion, I just feel it was too subjective. How can a referee make a decision, is he going to start counting the number of defenders? The way it’s written has not been defined enough, I’d welcome any move that takes out cynicism. Inside the 20-metre line and arc is giving a better definition and taking pressure off a ref. I haven’t heard any referee commenting on it and I pity them in some way because if something isn’t very clearly defined in black and white, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Sometimes there is great urgency brought to situations where it is felt that injustices are happening and they need to be stopped.

I would be adamant that where a referee makes a mistake – and I have no issue with that, it’s human nature – but then when you have a second, third and fourth official that don’t see it, that mistake can lead to a decision that is season-ending.

We highlighted this (last year with motion for television adjudication) because we have been on the wrong end with Hawk-Eye (2013 minor) and the sideline incident against Kilkenny (2019 senior). I don’t see as much urgency put into that. It’s not about Limerick and I’d like to make that very clear. But it’s about any team on the wrong end of an injustice so it can be addressed in real time.

I saw a clip of Joe Sheridan’s goal against Louth (2010 Leinster SFC final), that was horrific. Then watching the rugby game on Sunday, the minute or two it takes to get it right by way of TMO, I just feel it’s something that needs to be seriously looked at.

LONGFORD (Albert Cooney): Cynical play is unpleasant any time it takes place and is encouraged by managers despite their denials, and definitely should be punished. Introducing more rules heaps further pressure on already overburdened referees, and there needs to be a review and seek out rules of the game that could be removed such as the (attacking) mark, which has only served to spoil a good game of football and remove the skill of tackling and encourages time delay in certain instances. It is currently difficult to recruit new referees, and one of the reasons is because of the complexity of game rules and their application. So, yes I am in favour, with caution, that good rules are put in place with easy interpretation and application.

LOUTH (Peter Fitzpatrick): The ‘professional’ foul, as it could be called, deserves a red card. The easiest thing to do is to commit that type of foul. If a player gets past a defender and the defender purposely pulls that player down to avoid a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, it deserves a red card in hurling and football. For now though, I’d support what’s being proposed.

MAYO (Liam Moffatt): Mayo GAA agrees with the motion from the Standing Committee on Playing Rules that appropriate penalties are needed for cynical fouls in football and hurling.

MEATH (John Kavanagh): I am in favour of this. There have been a number of incidents over the last numbers of years where cynical play has resulted in attacking play, and/or goal-scoring opportunities, being denied to the team in possession. In Gaelic football, the black card and sin-bin has been brought into address this. These rules are not perfect but they do address the issue. Hurling is the same, dragging down of players; tactical fouling; denying goal-scoring opportunities have benefitted the aggressor. Whether the rule addresses this, we will wait and see, but it is a blight on the game at present.

OFFALY (Michael Duignan): I’m a little bit of a traditionalist when it comes to hurling and it’s been more under the spotlight, you can’t deny that there is cynical play in hurling and there probably always has been. It happens so quick, it’s a reaction and I think we have to be careful with the tinkering that we do. At the same time, I think if someone is straight through on goal and it’s a clear goal-scoring chance and he’s pulled down, I’d say that there has to be a penalty given.

The issue that I have is that it’s down to the referee’s interpretation and that we’re putting more pressure on them. They are under so much pressure to make split-second decisions whereas we (viewers) have replays, are you getting then into them getting an opinion from ‘upstairs’ and how is it going to be monitored?

One of the great things about hurling is the spontaneity of it. But I’m not sure if a black card is going to stop, say, Martin Hanamy pulling the helmet off PJ Delaney in 1998, and if you start giving black cards and putting lads in sin-bins and it starts happening early in games, you can interrupt the flow of matches.

I think it’s something we have to be very careful of. I agree there is cynical play and yellow and red cards are there to be applied but if it’s a clear goal-scoring chance and a lad is dragged down 25 yards out and gets a free and it’s tapped over, that has to be a penalty but where do you draw the line?

Punish them on the scoreboard. A goal in hurling now, particularly because we’re not getting as many of them, is a big score but sending lads off late in the game won’t make a difference and if it’s early in the game and if they still get the goal from the penalty, you still have the integrity of the game to think of.

I’d be saying, try to make sure the goal is scored and you give the attacking team the best chance and the one-on-one penalty, the top guys generally don’t miss.

ROSCOMMON (Brian Carroll): This is something we have yet to decide on as a county but I would favour the tougher penalties for cynical fouling as I believe at the moment a cynical foul can be committed without a massive disadvantage to the offender.

SLIGO (Seán Carroll): While I understand the theory, I think this will lead to further problems for referees. A ref will now have an additional (subjective) decision to make (is it a goal-scoring opportunity?) before deciding on a penalty. It is very frustrating to see a player approaching goal fouled in a deliberate/cynical manner, but I think we’re making referees jobs much too difficult. I feel, despite the best intentions, a series of rule changes create controversy and inconsistency so I’m not convinced this will help.

TIPPERARY (Joe Kennedy): I would be broadly in favour of anything that reduces instances of cynical play in either code.

WESTMEATH (Frank Mescall): There are divided views on this within our management committee in Westmeath, but my own personal view is that I am completely in favour of tougher penalties for cynical fouls in both codes, especially where clear goal-scoring opportunities are denied. You know as well as I do, there are cynical fouls in hurling and there have been for years, the same as there are cynical fouls in football. The black card was brought in to address it in football but not hurling, and I don’t agree with having separate disciplinary rules for our two games.

WEXFORD (Micheál Martin): I believe we need to address the increase in cynical fouling in two ways. One through the addition of new rules where necessary and secondly through supporting and upskilling referees.

WICKLOW (Martin Fitzgerald): Yes.

Note: Waterford made contact but the chairman was not in a position to provide answers Clare, Tyrone, Monaghan, Fermanagh or Kilkenny did not respond.