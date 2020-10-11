Putting the blame for suspension on 'disappointing and problematic' behaviour is a declaration that the GAA is unable to control its members

The GAA's decision to suspend all club championships is a bad one. You could tell it was a bad one because the crew who were gung ho for Croke Park's last bad Covid-19 related idea have been all in favour of this one too.

Remember John Horan's declaration that there'd be no more games until the virus was out of the way? Remember the guys who queued up to laud his 'leadership'? They're backing the big man again.

The president's last bad idea would have been a virtual death knell for the Association. Thankfully he changed his mind shortly afterwards. But it won't be as easy to row back on this one. That's why the GAA's Management Committee shouldn't have made a hasty decision on Monday morning.

The decision appears to have come about because of the lack of social distancing at both the Meath senior football final and the celebrations of Blackrock's victory in the Cork senior hurling final.

Regrettable though these incidents were, they wouldn't have provoked anything like as much adverse comment on any other Sunday. But it was the misfortune of Blackrock in particular to find themselves the focus of social media attention at a time of widespread panic over the news that Nphet were about to recommend a level five lockdown.

The feverish atmosphere led to a search for scapegoats and the fans of Blackrock, Ratoath and Gaeil Colmcille were perfect fall guys. There were suggestions, some from people who'd been waiting for this very opportunity, that the lockdown would be the GAA's fault.

This appears to have spooked the GAA hierarchy into a decision which was no less unexpected than the leaked Nphet recommendation. The Club Players' Association have described it as unfair. At the very least it was extremely hasty.

Why did the decision need to be made on Monday? Would it not have been wiser, given there'd be very few matches played until the weekend, to hold off for a couple of days?

The GAA say they acted "in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at events have proved disappointing and problematic."

This decision represents a spectacular volte-face on the part of the Association. Only a few weeks ago it reacted with outrage when Nphet refused to raise the permitted number at matches from 200 to 400, going so far as to demand that acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn explain himself.

GAA people were particularly scornful about Nphet's implication that small crowds could not socially distance properly within large stadiums and that gatherings of fans before and after matches had the potential to cause a public health problem.

Now at one fell swoop the Association has admitted that Dr Glynn and his cohorts were right. This might seem merely academic given that we'll undoubtedly be in the throes of another lockdown before long. But the GAA's decision carries significant implications for the future.

Putting the blame for the suspension of activity on "disappointing and problematic" behaviour is a declaration that the GAA is unable to control its members. Instead of sanctioning those responsible, the GAA is saying the only solution is to shut down club games en masse.

This means that the next time the level of Covid-19 cases falls, the Association will not have a leg to stand on when arguing in favour of letting fans into the grounds. All Nphet have to do is point to the GAA's admission from October 5 that matches inevitably lead to public health problems.

So it's fair to say the argument over allowing limited numbers of fans into GAA matches has now been lost by Croke Park. That won't be happening as long as the virus is active, which may be for many years to come. The GAA has inflicted this wound on itself.

It may also have left itself open to even more serious problems. Given that Sunday night's celebrations apparently left the GAA with no option but to cancel all club activity, how can they justify holding the All-Ireland championships if Nphet objects?

After all, if the organisation is unable to police behaviour at club level how can it to be allowed to stage inter-county games? If the GAA's only response to county final celebrations is to declare itself helpless, Nphet will be entitled to ask what it can do about the much larger public gatherings sure to celebrate provincial or All-Ireland final victories? Following Monday's logic, there's only one step the GAA can take "in the interests of public safety."

In its haste to shield itself from criticism, the GAA hasn't just made a sizeable rod for its own back, it's also thrown the many clubs who have behaved well under the bus. Not all the clubs have acted like Blackrock or the Meath finalists or Dungarvan, who fielded a player waiting for the result of a Covid test in last weekend's Waterford intermediate football final.

Blackrock may have summoned their fans out on to the streets, but Charleville, who won the Cork senior A hurling title the same day, asked them to stay at home and enjoy a virtual celebration. The saddest thing about the GAA's blanket ban is that it will be portrayed by its critics as a collective admission of guilt and proof that the club championships were a major contributor to the second Covid wave.

Croke Park didn't have to go this route. They could have imposed severe sanctions on any clubs which committed serious breaches and tried to enforce the rules properly. The prospect of causing their club's expulsion from next year's championship would surely give the most partisan fans pause for thought. Such penalties might have seemed harsh but they'd have been a lot less harsh than suspension for everyone.

It could be argued that the GAA's decision is correct in any event because of the rise in the number of Covid cases. But the numbers had risen considerably in the previous week and club matches were still played all over the country last weekend. The cancellation decision seems inextricably linked with the furore about a level five lockdown which didn't materialise.

You can't be too critical of the GAA for getting it wrong. Getting it wrong has been part of the collective Covid experience from the beginning. That's what happens when you're confronted by something entirely unprecedented.

It's notable for example that the leaders of the three major parties all committed breaches of the last lockdown. Micheál Martin travelled to his holiday home in Courtmacsherry, Mary Lou McDonald went to Bobby Storey's funeral in Belfast, and Leo Varadkar had a picnic in the Phoenix Park.

Partisans of all three would argue that their breach was more understandable and less serious as those committed by the other two. But none of them deserved to be hauled over their coals. They committed these fairly minor infractions not because they're part of a corrupt political class but because they're like the rest of us.

Lockdown rules have been broken by people on the street and on the beach, inside pubs and outside pubs, by people on the hard right at anti-mask demos and people on the left at Black Lives Matter demonstrations, by the most privileged sector of society at the Oireachtas Golf Society event and the most marginalised at the rave in Oliver Bond Flats. Few people achieved 100 per cent compliance.

This doesn't make us an irresponsible society. Almost everyone has tried to keep the rules almost all of the time. That's no mean achievement. If you'd told any of us this time 12 months ago that we'd be able to curb our normal behaviour to this extent, we wouldn't have thought we could do it.

That's why we should cut people some slack when they lapse. That includes those supporters who found themselves being excoriated on social media last Sunday. It was students at the Spanish Arch before that and it will be somebody else next. The appetite of the lynch mob is insatiable. Twitter is essentially Pornhub for cranky people. The GAA should have passed no heed on it.

In the words of World Health Organisation Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "Finger pointing will not prevent a single infection. Apportioning blame will not save a single life." It's nonsense to blame specific individuals for the spread of an infectious disease. There are no main culprits, no one big event, no key moment which is responsible for the second surge of Covid-19. It was always going to happen.

The game we really need to cancel is not football or hurling or camogie but the blame game. The fans of that one do more damage than anyone else.