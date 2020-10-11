| 5.8°C Dublin

Putting the blame for suspension on 'disappointing and problematic' behaviour is a declaration that the GAA is unable to control its members

Eamonn Sweeney

John Horan's last bad idea would have been a virtual death knell for the Association. Thankfully he changed his mind shortly afterwards.' Photo: Ramsey Cardy

John Horan&rsquo;s last bad idea would have been a virtual death knell for the Association. Thankfully he changed his mind shortly afterwards.&rsquo; Photo: Ramsey Cardy

The GAA's decision to suspend all club championships is a bad one. You could tell it was a bad one because the crew who were gung ho for Croke Park's last bad Covid-19 related idea have been all in favour of this one too.

Remember John Horan's declaration that there'd be no more games until the virus was out of the way? Remember the guys who queued up to laud his 'leadership'? They're backing the big man again.

The president's last bad idea would have been a virtual death knell for the Association. Thankfully he changed his mind shortly afterwards. But it won't be as easy to row back on this one. That's why the GAA's Management Committee shouldn't have made a hasty decision on Monday morning.

