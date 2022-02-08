If you read it quickly enough and didn’t stop to consider the real meaning, the statement from Cork GAA about Munster Championship fixture plans appeared plausible enough.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh won’t be available for Cork-Clare (hurling) or Cork-Kerry (football) in late April-early May. The football moves up the road to Páirc Uí Rinn, while the hurling game will be played in Thurles.

It was presented in matter-of-fact language, a housekeeping detail that required no further elaboration. Sorry, not so fast. Why isn’t the 45,000-capacity arena available for two big games?

According to the statement, Páirc Uí Chaoimh “switches to concert mode” after the Cork v Limerick hurling clash on April 17.

It’s as if the stadium has a mind of its own and felt in the mood for concerts, rather than hosting Cork v Clare, and Cork v Kerry, traditionally one of the great football attractions.

Still, how could they compete with Ed Sheeran? Sorry, says Páirc Uí Chaoimh, ‘I’d like to help, but I’m switching to concert mode for a few weeks, so take your players, games and supporters elsewhere.’

Hold on – wasn’t it the players, games, supporters and wider public, who paid for the redevelopment? And doesn’t Cork GAA control the stadium, not the other way around?

That being the case, it might reasonably be expected that there would (a) be a clear explanation of the decision to put concerts ahead of games and (b) an apology for the inconvenience.

There’s no such thing. Instead, we’re merely told that the Munster Council, Tipperary and Clare had been consulted. Tipperary and Clare were, no doubt delighted, the former benefiting from the rent for staging the game, the latter delighted to have it played at a neutral venue.

As for the Munster football semi-final, Cork are hoping to increase the capacity of Páirc Uí Rinn from 11,500 to 15,000. On the basis of their previous stadium projections, it’s best to treat that as an aspiration for now.

Even if they are successful in getting it up to 15,000, it will be a long way short of what’s required for this fixture. Never mind, presumably Ed Sheeran fans will have a great time over in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Although the Cork statement doesn’t mention finance, it’s behind the latest embarrassment involving the hapless redevelopment. Originally costed at €70 million in 2014, it had increased to €80 million by 2016 and has finally settled – officially at least – at €96 million.

GAA commercial director Peter McKenna suggested in 2018 that it could reach €110 million but that was disputed.

One thing is certain: the redevelopment turned into a financial mess, which damaged the GAA in general and Cork, in particular, since they are still paying off a large debt.

They need high-profile concerts to help that process and if it involves throwing GAA games out of the stadium and fitting a red carpet for Ed Sheeran and others, then that’s what will happen. It’s still a disgrace though, and no amount of slick statements can change that.

Escalated projects cost. Inadequate budget control. Identified income streams failing to materialise. Undersubscribed premium seat sales. Land earmarked for sale as part-funding overvalued. Pitch problems.

Those were the descriptions by GAA director-general Tom Ryan of the difficulties that dogged the project. It’s some litany of failures. Mind you, Croke Park aren’t absolved from all responsibility as questions arise about their oversight procedures.

I attended a media briefing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2016 where, after being taken on a tour of the stadium which was due to open in the following summer, we were led to believe that it would be debt-free quite quickly. That turned out to be nonsense, so either we were deliberately misled or those doing the briefing weren’t aware of the financial chaos. Either way, it didn’t reflect well on the manner in which the project was being handed.

More than five years later, the sad stage has been reached where financial imperatives demand that concerts come before games. It’s utterly perverse.

At the very least, Cork should apologise to the public, rather than trying to give the impression that concert-loving Páirc Uí Chaoimh makes its own decisions.

Marked absence of eastern promise

Early days in the NFL but already they are despatching dark clouds across the east. Leinster have two counties in Divisions 1 and 2, five in Division 3 and two in Division 4. That’s seven of 11 in the bottom 16.

After two rounds of the league, Leinster counties are struggling in Division 1, where Dublin are bottom and Kildare are sixth; in Division 2, propped up by Meath and Offaly; and in Division 4 where the last two are Wexford and Carlow.

Wicklow, Louth and Longford are 5th, 6th, 7th respectively in Division 3. Only Westmeath and Laois (Division 3) are in the top four in any group.

Delve into the results and they show Leinster in an even more distressed state. Between them, the 11 counties have failed to win a single game against opposition from the other three provinces.

It shows 12 defeats and two draws (Kildare v Kerry and Wicklow v Fermanagh). The average losing margin is 7.6 points. That’s quite an indictment of the largest province.

Wee James pines for different times

James McCartan sounded like a man who would have preferred to be on the terraces than on the sideline after watching his Down side lose for a second time in a week last Saturday.

Galway were the conquerors this time, winning almost as easily in Newry as Derry had in Owenbeg in the first round. McCartan, back for his second stint as Down manager, doesn’t like what he’s seeing.

“Football is played in a different way than I remember at times. The blanket defences are a bit alien to me. I’d prefer it was back to the good old days, but unfortunately it has moved on,” he said.

He’s half-right. Football has certainly changed, but it hasn’t moved on, unless of course, sterile handpassing and packed defences have been redefined as progress.

McCartan knows he has to adapt his approach to take account of that. It doesn’t sound like fun for a player who was such a dynamic and creative attacker.

