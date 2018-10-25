'Punishments and suspensions need to be meaningful' - GAA president John Horan condemns recent violence

GAA president John Horan has said the Association will address the issue of crowded sidelines at games and disciplinary sanctions after a series of unruly incidents at club games over the last six weeks.

Horan used the October issue of the GAA’s club newsletter to spell out that “punishments and suspensions need to be meaningful and should have an impact.”

It comes in the wake of a minimum two-month ban for a Dingle official for punching an East Kerry player in last weekend’s Kerry football semi-final replay. Other incidents in Tyrone, Derry, Down, Cork and Laois have prompted the president to speak out.

“For the purpose of clarity, incidents that arise at local level are a matter for the organising committee in charge within that county to deal with. But there is still a collective responsibility on us all to take appropriate action where necessary and show leadership when it is required,” he said.

“Some of the images that we have seen have been disturbing and the indiscipline has been dangerous. A lot of work has taken place at inter-county level to improve discipline – but clearly there is work that needs to be done at club level.”

He said the Association will look at an overhaul of sideline protocols and discipline if it has to.

