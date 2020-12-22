Provincial underage finals in doubt following latest Covid 19 restrictions

The remaining provincial underage finals are in doubt once more after the Government released the latest update on its plan for living with Covid 19.

As the country faced new restrictions from Thursday the prospect of the Connacht minor final between Roscommon and Sligo, which was moved forward to St Stephen's Day, has diminished.

Leinster had been hoping to complete its programme on the first weekend of the new year with the minor hurling final between Kilkenny and Offaly in Portlaoise on Saturday, January 2 and the minor football final featuring Meath and Offaly in Parnell Park and the U-20 hurling final between Dublin and Galway in Portlaoise on Sunday, January 3.

But in the latest update, the Government has outlined that only 'professional, elite' sports will be allowed behind closed doors, putting the remainder of the programme in jeopardy for now.

When restrictions were last increased in October, underage games lost out and the expectation is that it will be no different this time.

The Munster U-20 hurling final between Cork and Tipperary can go ahead on Wednesday however, completing Munster's games programme for 2020. Non contact training in pods of up to 15 can continue under the latest guidelines.

The GAA is expected to issue a communication to counties and clubs on Wednesday to outline the latest position.

