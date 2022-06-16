| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Provincial straitjacket remains for now but Tailteann Cup shows teams a second way

Ciarán Whelan

Expert View

This weekend the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are given the prime time platform in Croke Park with no other senior men&rsquo;s football games taking place, highlighting the push the GAA are making for the Tier 2 system. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

This weekend the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are given the prime time platform in Croke Park with no other senior men&rsquo;s football games taking place, highlighting the push the GAA are making for the Tier 2 system. Photo: Sportsfile

This weekend the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are given the prime time platform in Croke Park with no other senior men’s football games taking place, highlighting the push the GAA are making for the Tier 2 system. Photo: Sportsfile

This weekend the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are given the prime time platform in Croke Park with no other senior men’s football games taking place, highlighting the push the GAA are making for the Tier 2 system. Photo: Sportsfile

It was not long after I had retired from inter-county action in 2009 that I first expressed the view that the structures of the provincial and All-Ireland series were not fit for purpose.

Year in, year out, the weaker counties took a hammering in the provincial championships and the qualifiers provided the stronger teams with a second chance if they had underperformed or had got caught out cold in their respective provincial games.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy