Provincial football championship draws a timely reminder of wasted opportunity and urgent need for reform

It wasn’t so much an example of fine dining off an imaginative menu as a hurried snack box from a greasy takeaway, but then the provincial football championships don’t carry much nourishment anymore.

Those involved in Saturday’s draws did their best to ham it up (Galway v Mayo in the Connacht first round – wow! Cork and Kerry on opposite sides in Munster – what a thrill!) but they, like everybody else, knew the truth. The provincials should no longer be the launch pad for the All-Ireland championship. Nor would they be if the GAA’s decision-making process was democratic.

Almost 51pc voted for relegating the provincials to pre-season status at Special Congress in October, but it needed 60pc to change the rule.

So despite the unfairness and imbalances, they retain their position for another year at least. Who knows after that?

We’re told it will remain under review. Perhaps so, but there’s little point revisiting it unless fresh proposals for change are more rooted in logic than the flawed version which went before Special Congress.

The blame for having the clearly obsolete provincials still at the heart of the All-Ireland series rests with (a) the group who devised the proposal, (b) Central Council for not demanding alternatives and (c) the GPA for giving it such enthusiastic support.

Their job is to do the best for inter-county players, yet they backed a format which was just as unfair as the existing one. How could a genuine case be made for a system where the reward for coming ninth, 10th, 11th, 17th, 25th in the Allianz League was greater than for a sixth-, seventh-, eighth-placed finish?

If that daft anomaly weren’t included and instead replaced with a simple adjustment, which allowed every county into the knock-out stages, there’s every chance that a 60pc majority would have been achieved.

In that case, the provincials would not have been part of the championship and we would have been spared the attempts to talk up last Saturday’s draw as something it wasn’t.

It achieved nothing in terms of fairness and equality, but it highlighted, yet again, the nonsense of persisting with a format whose time has passed.

The only genuine talking point was that Mayo and Galway were paired against each other in the Connacht quarter-final. A tough draw for both, especially compared with elsewhere.

Dublin were drawn against Offaly or Wexford, in what would have been a genuine test at a different time. Not anymore. Offaly have won only three of their last 17 Leinster games, while Wexford’s success over Wicklow this year was their first provincial victory since 2014.

Meeting either is scarcely a scary prospect for Dublin, who have lost just once in Leinster in 17 seasons.

Leinster operate a closed-shop draw, which benefits the stronger counties, so that last year’s semi-finalists – Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath – were excluded from the first round and couldn’t meet each other in the quarter-finals. Talk about protectionism!

Munster keep the provincial finalists out of the quarter-final draw, which usually benefits Kerry and Cork. Even allowing for Ulster, where there’s an unrestricted draw and genuine competition, the provincials are a beaten docket.

They shouldn’t have been in place for next year, but the proposed replacement was so ridiculous that it’s remarkable how it received over 49pc support.

It shows just how fed up with the provincials people are. That doesn’t mean they will be dropped in any new proposals, as powerful vested interests continue to back them.

The sad thing is that the proposal to combine league and championship formed the basis of a good solution but lost its way in the detail.

Instead of confining to 10 the number of counties which qualified for the knock-out stages of the championship, all 32 should have been included.

It could have been easily achieved by matching Division 4 v 3 in the first round, with the winners playing Division 2. The eight winners there take on Division 1 in the last 16. Simple and fair, it ticks every box. Of course, that can be a drawback in GAA fixture structures.

GAA grassroots share great stories

Like all good ideas, it seems obvious when the finished product emerges. Still, it never happened until PJ Cunningham, a man with a lifelong involvement in the GAA as a player, administrator and journalist, intervened.

He has long felt there was a need for a book capturing the essence of the Association as seen through the eyes of those involved at various levels, as well as those looking in from the outside.

It has finally come to fruition in his extensive compilation, Grassroots – Stories from the Heart of the GAA. Featuring dozens of personal reminiscences from people at home and abroad, it took nearly two years to assemble and touches on so many aspects of GAA life and its role in the community that it will form an important part of the Association’s history.

So great was the public interest in recalling stories – both general and personal – that many had to be omitted from the recently-published book, but a follow-up volume 2 is already being planned.

End-of-year jibes best left parked

There are times when some things are best left unsaid, as Mayo secretary Dermot Butler may well come to realise if he reflects on his comments about Dublin in his annual report.

Referring to Mayo’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin – their first in league or championship in 17 meetings – he writes about the turnaround in the second half, during which James Horan’s men recovered from a six-point deficit to win in extra-time.

“Dublin came back onto the pitch with their usual arrogance, but they were about to get a wake-up call like they had never experienced,” he wrote.

What did Dublin do to suggest they were arrogant? And what did they do previously to justify the ‘usual’ comment?

Also, does the jibe about Dublin not take away from Mayo’s achievement? If his assertion is correct and Dublin were ‘arrogant’, presumably it lowered their resistance, making it all the easier for Mayo.

