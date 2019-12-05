Provincial Championships on the table as Task Force points way to inter-county change

The document presented five different potential calendar schedules but chiefly focused on two distinct competition formats – a third format presented was the status quo with some enhanced scheduling clawing two more weekends back for clubs only – for the inter-county season that have been in the public domain in recent weeks.

One proposal retains the current league structure in spring with a suggestion to switch from provincial championships, as they are currently constituted to four groups of eight in the summer.

That would involve counties moving 'provinces', first floated in 2013 by the Football Development Committee, but the Task Force steered clear of definitively pointing out a mechanism to determine who, leaving it up to clubs and counties themselves who will be briefed in the coming months when roadshows take place on a regional basis. The concept of 'four eights' must be embraced in the first place before they move on to that important step.

However, final league placings could be used with a series of provincial plays-off involving the six lowest-placed Leinster teams in the league playing off with two of the losers going to Munster and one to Connacht. The lowest two Ulster teams in the league could also play off to determine who plays in Connacht.

A second proposal brings the current league format into summer and a provincial league in the spring with six-team Connacht and Munster groups and two five-team groups in Ulster and Leinster, a scenario that would require a Leinster team playing in Ulster.

Whatever about the formats – and there are big challenges in both – the scheduling provides an insight into how the calendar might evolve into the future when the GAA's umbilical cord to provincial thinking is finally cut. The report revealed that 46 per cent of those who responded to the survey felt the provincial championship shouldn't be retained.

By 'flipping' the competitions or 'balancing' the provinces, the Task Force was able to create 15 weekends exclusive to club weekends, six in April/May and nine through September and October before provincial club championships start in November. Ironically, it means even more football championship games, up from a current 68 to 82 with the four groups of eight (each group split into two) provincial format.

"What we have attempted to do here is have a much more efficient inter-county footprint," said Task Force member Conor O'Donoghue.

"So, from a player's perspective, their desire to see game, game, game or whatever it is, is ticked off there. And yet at the same time there we are still pushing back on the inter-county season, so the club season has a much greater period to play the games," he added.

The Task Force decided not to push for a 'split season' that would involve the first half of the season devoted to inter-county activity with no club windows and consequently All-Ireland finals in late June or early July.

Both new competition formats are sized into a 'multiple window' calendar which would see four three-week windows inserted into April, May, June and July/August, providing clubs with an opportunity to play two matches with a further weekend devoted to inter-county preparation. The Task Force spelled out reluctance to push this, citing the need for greater vigilance on compliance which could come yet, with a range of measures suggested.

On governance, the Task Force recommend strong reform with the appointment of a specialised unit, complete with full-time provincial resources, that would monitor that compliance in counties.

Outside the headline format suggestion, there is a lot of small-print proposals contained.

A revamped All-Ireland U-20 championship that would finish in July, limiting the number of teams in a senior and intermediate championship in a county to 16, a ban on April challenges (currently they can be played from Monday to Wednesday) and a December 1 start for all inter-county training are all proposed "low-hanging fruit" as Horan put it, that could be considered at the next Congress.

The question of the Club Players Association's (CPA_ withdrawal from the process was also addressed. The CPA had come up with five proposals of their own, three in 2017 and two more recently, but none were included in the document, contributing to their departure.

Rebuffed

Their 'Trojan Horse' contention that the GAA really wanted the status quo was rebuffed by the GAA's director of games administration and Task Force secretary Fergal McGill.

"The main allegation from the CPA was that the report was geared towards what's already in place. If you think that, that's fine, but the report speaks for itself as far as I'm concerned," he countered. "The CPA proposal, from memory, scheduled the league in seven successive weekends. I don't think that's feasible.

"In addition, any competitions you schedule in February and March, and this has been proven in the past couple of years, you must include what we call 'gap' weekends or 'catch-up' weekends to allow for weather. Again, their proposals don't do that.

"They'd be the two main things where the differences were. You could schedule any of the proposals in this in such a way that you'd get 16 club weekends if you want. Would it be good scheduling? Would it be fair on county players? No, in my opinion it wouldn't."

