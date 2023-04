New football format has merit but is undermined by provincial anomalies

Full stretch: Mick O'Grady of Kildare is fouled by Diarmuid Moriarty of Meath during the recent NFL Division 2 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

This may come as a surprise to Kildare and Meath, but despite finishing 13th and 14th respectively in the league standings, it’s possible neither will qualify for the new-look All-Ireland football championship and instead find themselves in the Tailteann Cup.