Provincial anomalies in new football format mean Kildare and Meath risk losing slots in All-Ireland series

Martin Breheny

New football format has merit but is undermined by provincial anomalies

Full stretch: Mick O'Grady of Kildare is fouled by Diarmuid Moriarty of Meath during the recent NFL Division 2 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Full stretch: Mick O'Grady of Kildare is fouled by Diarmuid Moriarty of Meath during the recent NFL Division 2 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

This may come as a surprise to Kildare and Meath, but despite finishing 13th and 14th respectively in the league standings, it’s possible neither will qualify for the new-look All-Ireland football championship and instead find themselves in the Tailteann Cup.

Confused? It’s all to do with the qualification system for entry into the top 16. A combination of league placings and progress in the provincial championships, plus a carryover from last year’s Tailteann Cup, it carries quite a few anomalies.

