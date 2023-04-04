This may come as a surprise to Kildare and Meath, but despite finishing 13th and 14th respectively in the league standings, it’s possible neither will qualify for the new-look All-Ireland football championship and instead find themselves in the Tailteann Cup.

Confused? It’s all to do with the qualification system for entry into the top 16. A combination of league placings and progress in the provincial championships, plus a carryover from last year’s Tailteann Cup, it carries quite a few anomalies.

That’s hardly surprising since the lopsided provincials remain the foundation on which it’s all based.

The result is that two teams (Westmeath and one from Sligo, Leitrim, London, New York) from the bottom 13 on league standings are guaranteed to be in the All-Ireland series, whereas mid-table Division 2 teams are not.

Westmeath get there as last year’s Tailteann Cup winners, while one of the Connacht quartet will qualify as provincial finalists.

That’s after a bizarre draw guaranteed that only one from Mayo, Galway, Roscommon (the top three in Division 1) could reach the Connacht final.

The 16 teams who reach the All-Ireland series are as follows: eight provincial finalists and Westmeath take nine slots, with the other seven filled on the basis of league placings.

In theory, that should take in most of Division 2, but it’s far from certain. So how could Kildare and/or Meath lose out?

If neither reached the Leinster final, they could be in trouble. If Louth, rather than Meath, were to reach the Leinster final and Cavan, who are on the easier side of the draw reached the Ulster final, it would leave Meath outside the top 16.

And if those results came up, and Cork failed to reach the Munster final, Kildare would also be outside the top 16.

That sequence of results is not as unlikely as they might appear. Louth beat both Meath and Kildare in the league, leaving them with the highest Leinster ranking behind Dublin.

And while Cork beat Clare and Limerick in the league, their Munster championship ambitions will still be at risk against Colm Collins’ men in Ennis next Sunday.

Giving league placings a role in deciding the top 16 for championship purposes is a progressive move, but retaining the supremacy of the provincials is not.

How could it be when the four provinces all have a different number of counties? In addition, Leinster and Munster operate a draw system which benefits the stronger teams.

The provincials extend their influence into the seeding for the four groups of four in the All-Ireland series, adding to the distortion.

For example, Sligo, Leitrim, London or New York are guaranteed to be second seeds in their group even if (and it’s all but certain) they lose the Connacht final.

Two from Mayo, Galway, Roscommon will be third seeds, while others who finished well behind them in the league will be second seeds if they reach provincial finals.

Then there’s Westmeath, who came fourth in Division 3. They are guaranteed a top-16 place as a prize for winning last year’s Tailteann Cup. That’s despite finishing behind Cavan, Fermanagh and Down in this year’s league. Indeed, all three beat them.

Now for another anomaly. Clare and Limerick, who were relegated from Division 2 this year, are deemed to be behind Cavan and Fermanagh, who were promoted from Division 3.

The Munster pair are downgraded immediately, based on recent results, whereas Westmeath are rewarded for winning the Tailteann Cup last year.

Clare and Limerick were in a much more competitive league group than Cavan, Fermanagh and Westmeath, yet are deemed behind them for championship qualification.

If last year’s Tailteann Cup counts for this year’s championship, the same should apply to league results.

There’s also the question of eligibility for the Tailteann Cup. It was never designed for counties like Kildare or Meath but because of the key role afforded to the provincial championships, they could find themselves in the secondary championship.

Apart from serving no real purpose for them, it would further reduce the chances of Division 3 and 4 teams for whom it was originally designed. How can that be good for them?

I still believe Kildare and Meath will make the top 16 this year, but it’s by no means certain. And that’s the problem with the new system. Division 2 teams should qualify automatically for the All-Ireland series, leaving the Tailteann Cup to the bottom 16.

Here’s how I expect the four groups to shape up this summer.

Top seeds (provincial winners): Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone.

Second seeds (provincial runners-up): Cork, Meath, Sligo, Armagh.

Third seeds (based on league placings): Galway, Roscommon, Monaghan, Derry.

Fourth seeds (league placings plus Tailteann Cup): Donegal, Louth, Kildare, Westmeath.

Bird-brains have nothing to crow about in making wrong decision

Given their reputation for flying in straight lines, it’s certain that if a summit were called for crows from Kilkenny and Limerick, they would agree to meet somewhere in Tipperary.

Cork, certainly, wouldn’t be considered as a venue, but what do bird-brains know?

More than humans, it would appear, when it comes to common sense.

Semple Stadium is the obvious venue for the Kilkenny-Limerick hurling league final, but instead it goes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh rather than Semple Stadium.

In the absence of a logical explanation for going Leeside, the only conclusion is that Limerick and Kilkenny supporters are being asked to inconvenience themselves in order to facilitate staging a big game at the over-budget, debt-ridden stadium.

That should have nothing to do with people from other counties, but in this case it has. Cork created the problem with Páirc Uí Chaoimh, so it’s their responsibility to sort it out, not fans from other counties.

Kick-out delays need addressing

Referee Liam Devenney penalised Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch for taking too long on a kick-out during Sunday’s clash with Dublin.

Thirty-five seconds had passed since the ball went out of play when the referee intervened and ordered a 20-metre throw-in.

Lynch couldn’t complain as he had tested the referee’s patience earlier on.

So how much time is lost on kick-outs? I checked back on the Dublin-Derry game and found that the gap between the ball going dead and the kick-outs extended to 11 minutes and seven seconds (4.37 in the first half, 6.30 in the second half). The longer second-half delay was probably down to substitutions, so if we take the first half as the average, it means that over nine minutes (of 70) was lost on kick-outs.

Kick-outs are taking too long in the modern game as goalkeepers and outfield players attempt to get the alignment right. There are enough boring elements in the game at present without long delays in getting the game re-started.

It needs to be addressed.