Project restart dates for county action gives leagues some chance

From the steps of Government buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin not only gave the green light for inter-county competitions to begin on April 19 but also flagged what competition was likely to get the action underway.

An April 19 start date would allow for the national league to commence in May, he pointed out.

Being father to Cork senior goal ’keeper Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach would have good knowledge of the GAA’s competition nuance and what way the association was thinking.

With the provision for full contact from April 19, it offers the opportunity for the GAA to drop the flag for competitive action from May 15/16. But that would leave them two days short of the minimum four-week pre-season commitment given during a previous correspondence in February.

How quickly do they want things to go? And how far into August can they reach with inter-county fixtures before it becomes an issue for clubs in some of the counties who will be engaged in that month. Both questions will frame the fixtures deliberations that are expected to have concluded by the end of next week.

The conventional thinking is that the qualifier element to the football championship will be dispensed with so that the abbreviated leagues already scheduled can go ahead. That would mean a second successive knock-out championship with hurling following the same path as 2020 with a shortened league and qualifier.

When polled by the Irish Independent last week 23 out of 26 football managers who responded would choose a league over a championship qualifier outlet if there was a straight choice between the two. Naturally, most felt all elements, league, provincial championship and qualifier could and should be accommodated. When the Gaelic Players Association canvassed its membership the week before, the sentiment among footballers and hurlers was much the same.

It is possible though, but thought most unlikely, to commit to integrating all strands of senior inter-county competitions into a shortened season, as prescribed in December when the competitive window allowed was 20 weeks. Now, at a push, 15 weeks could see league, provincial championships and qualifiers included in a schedule for both football and hurling championships.

But it would require the GAA pushing out the conclusion of the inter-county season, presumably an All-Ireland football final, to the fourth Sunday in August, August 22, which would be a greater encroachment on premium time for club activity in the counties that make it that far. It would also necessitate some adjustment to the hurling league to pare it back to a five-week competition (four groups of three in Division One with semi-finals and a final to correspond with the three rounds, semi-finals and finals in the football league).

But above all, it would require a commitment to go week-on-week for players and teams in many cases, a rush and a compression that the GAA may not be willing to contemplate.

Assuming a May 15/16 start, the league finals in both codes could be completed by the weekend of June 11/12, five weekends in a row.

A straight knock-out championship in football takes eight weeks after that. If four rounds of qualifiers and an All-Ireland quarter-final series are incorporated, it adds a further two weeks. Correspondingly, a hurling championship with qualifiers, as was played in 2020, takes eight weeks.

At most six counties, four football semi-finalists and two hurling finalists would be tied up beyond August 1. That gives the 26 other counties, assuming London are involved, from August on to complete their programmes.

The other factor to consider is the number of 2020 senior finals that have yet to be played, 11 in all. There is the facility to allow provincial and All-Ireland club games to run into 2021, something previously flagged in a GAA newsletter by the director of games, club and player welfare Feargal McGill.

​​​​​​​

