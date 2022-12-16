Price is right as streaming service brings GAA into a brave new broadcasting world

It wasn’t quite ‘one for everyone in the audience’ but there was certainly some sense of giveaway, or at least as far as a commercial entity as GAAGO could go with a product like it, as the streaming service moved centre stage in the GAA broadcasting sphere.

A 38-game championship programme, incorporating 22 Sam Maguire, nine Liam MacCarthy and seven Tailteann Cup games, was unveiled yesterday just a few short weeks after Sky Sports’ rather sudden departure from the market.

Was it that sudden after all? The swiftness with which GAAGO, a collaboration between the GAA and RTÉ, unveiled their assembly of anchor/analysts complete with schedule and pricing suggests it wasn’t all put together in a hurry.

The subscription price plan is designed to get as many as possible on board quickly but also to insulate against much of the cynicism and shellacking that accompanied Sky’s nine years as the GAA’s other broadcast partners. There’s still a paywall but at €59, if it’s purchased before December 31, €79 after that, it’s very much at the low end.

GAA members will have a 10pc discount, once they are registered on Foireann, GAA clubs can purchase a pass for €150 for the year while care homes will have free access with a code provided by their county PRO. Even the Six Counties will have full access and will not be geo-blocked.

There’s not a lot to complain about in that, unless you are just diametrically opposed to any championship being paid for outside the regular licence fee.

But, as GAA president Larry McCarthy observed yesterday, resistance to paywalls diminished over Covid as he cited the streaming revenue which county boards have generated for club games over the last three years, at higher prices than what GAAGO will be commanding in the year ahead. Unlike Sky Sports whose coverage was almost exclusively built around Saturday evenings, GAAGO will run games on both weekend days, sometimes with games that are in direct competition to what RTÉ are showing, bringing new flexibility in a crowded calendar.

“We don’t have to have specific slots where there’s nothing going against another game. My understanding is that if Sky had a game at 7pm on a Saturday, nothing could run up against it. We can now put games up against each other.”

Any sense that GAAGO would be picking up the slack and taking in the backwaters as RTÉ took the highways through the championship has been offset by the list of games they’re down to feature, making it almost an imperative for any discerning championship viewer to make a purchase. Four in the Munster hurling championship will include a repeat of that epic Munster final between Limerick and Clare, while 11 of the Sam Maguire round-robin qualifiers will feature. Like Sky Sports, GAAGO will have exclusive coverage of the two Saturday All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Whether GAAGO can match the production values that Sky Sports brought remains to be seen. Outside broadcast services have yet to be nailed down. Some 25 games are to get the full outside broadcast treatment – multiple camera angles, studio, replays, analysis, interviews. But some will remain the preserve of just one camera, commentator and maybe co-commentator.

The coverage will be anchored by Gráinne McElwain who was previously with Sky Sports while Michael Murphy, recently retired as Donegal football captain, former Kerry defender Marc Ó Sé and former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews will be among the football analysts. For hurling, former Limerick defender Séamus Hickey and former Cork and Kilkenny players Eoin Cadogan and Tommy Walsh will provide analysis.

Commercially, the GAA feel GAAGO can be a success, now that it has moved mainstream, having originally been the vehicle for overseas where a vast customer base has already been built up.

McCarthy said the GAAGO ‘bid’ was close to what Sky Sports would have been giving but the volume of games is far greater, something Sky intimated was an issue when they looked to increase during negotiations.

As a partnership between the GAA and RTÉ, the profits or losses will be divided between them.

Joint partnership will not lead to sanitisation of coverage, McCarthy insisted. So controversies can be expected to be covered in full, unlike the online highlights packages while robust debate, if it evolves, won’t result in a Monday morning phone call, once it is fair and accurate.

“I’m not going to be sitting there listening and then go, bang, press a button or something. If we need to be criticised we should be criticised. These games are live so we’re not going to sanitise them in any way. I think you’ll get it warts and all. We’d be doing something of a disservice if we didn’t do it right.”

A brave new world awaits.