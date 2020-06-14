| 16.3°C Dublin

Premier League return presents the GAA with a big challenge - but there's something they can do to fight back

Pat Spillane

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ONE sure fire way to lose friends and gain enemies is to write a newspaper column. 

On occasions, I have earned the wrath of the entire province of Ulster. But nothing prepared me for the wave of reaction my recent articles on Covid-19 provoked.

Last month I suggested that though the government and the GAA had initially reacted brilliantly to the coronavirus pandemic, they had become overly cautious.

