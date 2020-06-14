ONE sure fire way to lose friends and gain enemies is to write a newspaper column.

On occasions, I have earned the wrath of the entire province of Ulster. But nothing prepared me for the wave of reaction my recent articles on Covid-19 provoked.

Last month I suggested that though the government and the GAA had initially reacted brilliantly to the coronavirus pandemic, they had become overly cautious.

I argued they were not showing enough leadership when it came to getting society – which was suffering economically, socially and emotionally due to the lockdown – back to normality.

Most of those who got in touch, including one government minister and a couple of other leading politicians, agreed with me.

On the other hand, the keyboard warriors and some broadcasters decided to take cheap potshots at me. What does Pat Spillane know about medical issues? Why should anybody take medical advice from Spillane? It was a lazy response and I won't labour the point.

But, essentially, all I did was question why the GAA had not followed the guidelines published by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), allowing clubs to open up their pitches for training for four players at a time.

Anyway, we have moved on.

The harsh reality is that Covid-19 is an invisible enemy that hasn't gone away. We are heading into a new normal. We must all take responsibility for our actions and our future depends on striking the right balance between risk and reward.

Politicians and top sportsmen have a lot in common. What distinguishes the best from the rest is their ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

In fairness, both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and GAA president John Horan are now beginning to show a bit of leadership in terms of the decisions they're taking.

To its credit, the GAA has produced a roadmap for the rest of the year, which provides a bit of clarity for everybody. But the obstacles are coming towards them at breakneck speed.

The return of the Premier League in England presents them with a particular challenge.

Let's face it, everybody is now sick to the teeth watching reruns of classic matches.

Every Premier League match is going to be shown live on some TV channel and youngsters are going to tune into them in their droves.

So, for the next couple of months, their role models will be Premier League players like Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero.

In the short term, it is a lose-lose situation for the GAA.

For that reason alone, it is imperative that the GAA allow club matches to be shown live on as many TV stations as possible.

I wouldn't worry too much about whether it is financially lucrative or not – it is more important to get its product back in the shop window.

I mean, if a Second Division match in the Bundesliga or a rugby league game from Australia can attract a TV audience in Ireland, then surely live GAA club matches can.

At the moment the GAA is proposing an 11-week club season from July 31 to October 14. Inter-county activity is due to resume on October 17, but county training cannot commence until September 14.

The plan is a so-called 'living document'; thus it is likely to be adjusted in the coming weeks.

As I alluded to earlier, I'm much happier now with the attitude of Horan compared to his stance at the beginning of May.

Then, in what I consider a 'car crash' interview on The Sunday Game, he backed himself into a corner by suggesting that there could be no return to action unless the rules governing social distancing changed.

Now, however, he's being more pragmatic. And, at least, we can expect to have a season which gives us lot a lot of hope.

Again, though, the GAA has been too conservative. I don't understand why they didn't follow the NPHET guidelines and reopen pitches to allow groups of up to 15 to train from last Monday.

Kerry, for example, hasn't had a confirmed case of Covid-19 for three weeks.

Granted, clubs were allowed to reopen their walkways around their pitches from last Monday.

Essentially, this was a token gesture as they are sparingly used in summer time. I fear smaller clubs, in particular, will find it difficult to implement all the return-to-play protocols – such as taking players' temperatures and ensuring that players fill out questionnaires before each training sessions.

In lots of rural clubs it is players who fill the role of chairman, secretary and treasurer. They will be overburdened with paper work.

Of course, the real joke about GAA pitches being closed is that teams are using community grounds, pitches in public parks and, in some cases, hiring soccer pitches in order to circumvent the regulations.

So, the GAA is again behind the curve.

There are also player- welfare issues involved here. A leading strength-and-conditioning coach I spoke to during the week said it was a recipe for an injury crisis if players don't have sufficient time to train collectively before they return to play.

He suggested that championships would be won not necessarily by the best teams, but those who had the biggest panels – because they would be best equipped to deal with the inevitable glut of injuries.

Yet again, the elephant in the room is inter-county managers.

Given their track record, there is not the slightest evidence that managers will adhere to the directive not to recommence inter-county training until September.

Furthermore, there is little reason to believe that county board executives will stand up to them in that matter. And will the boards insist that the size of backroom teams be cut; that the number of training sessions be reduced and the directive re the September restart for training is obeyed?

And the chances that Croke Park will impose punitive punishment are remote.

There is a four-week overlap between the official start of county training and the scheduled end of the club season. The chances of the clubs having access to their county players during this period are slim.

Managers have got used to getting their own way and have turned into control freaks. Here are just three examples of what I'm talking about.

Having helped their club win a county title for the first time, two county players phoned their manager to seek permission to celebrate the victory with a couple of drinks.

Not alone was permission refused, the two players had to turn up at the county's Centre of Excellence the following morning to do a strength and conditioning session. Oh, and the county team weren't playing again for six weeks.

Then there was the case of a Premier League player who returned home to Ireland for a short visit in December just before the hectic Christmas programme across channel.

He asked a couple of friends from his school days, who are now involved in county panels, out for a drink. They couldn't go because the GAA squad had a drinks ban imposed – in December. Not surprisingly, the soccer player couldn't believe what he was hearing.

In the last 10 days, a county team manager blocked one of his players from doing a TV interview for a colour piece about the GAA's plan for returning to play.

The bottom line is that there isn't a snowball's chance in hell of all county team managers sticking with that September date for restarting training.

Likewise, there are big questions still to be answered about what kind of All-Ireland series we will have in the autumn.

Will New York and London be allowed to compete?

While the odds will be stacked in favour of the likes of Kerry and Dublin if the GAA stick solely with a straight knockout system.

Kerry will have fewer matches, while Dublin face inferior opposition compared to Cavan or Monaghan, who would have to win four games just to win an Ulster title.

Certainly, there are interesting days ahead with lots of twists and turns on this unique journey.

Perhaps we ought to remember the words of The Buddha who said: 'The secret for both mind and body is not to mourn the past, worry about the future or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment, wisely and earnestly.'