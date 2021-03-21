| 7.7°C Dublin

Prayers for change falling on deaf ears

Con O'Callaghan turns away after scoring Dublin's second goal against Mayo in last year's All-Ireland final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Con O'Callaghan turns away after scoring Dublin's second goal against Mayo in last year's All-Ireland final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Colm O'Rourke

So what has it been like for you? This past year of night slipping into day and Saturday and Sunday and Monday being very similar. A year when many have some work or no work and others are marooned at home staring at a screen waiting for the call to ‘beam me up Scottie’. And people spouting all sorts of verbal garbage online without any fear of retribution.

There is living, and there is living, and sport without crowds is becoming increasingly dull and tasteless. Even Cheltenham was not the same, maybe for the winners it was still great but part of the attraction is the roar of the crowd, which helps make every occasion.

It has been a hard year on some of my childhood heroes. As a Leeds United supporter in the 1970s, I thought Norman Hunter and Jack Charlton would last forever, but they went over the river. Paul Madeley had gone just before them, a man who moved over the grass with effortless grace. And just yesterday, we heard of the passing of Peter Lorimer, a true giant of the game. So too Nobby Stiles, who was a tough little bugger.

