Power of a player’s words works both ways

A few years ago, Peter Crouch appeared on a television programme where well-known public figures spoke openly about their experiences of mental health. In the blokey confines of a dressing-room, Crouch exchanged stories with Gareth Southgate, Jermaine Jenas, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Prince William.

Crouch comes across as a bright and personable individual. The goal of the project was noble in opening up a conversation about mental health and peeling away the layers of inhibition and taboo around the subject matter. Here were much-admired public figures drawing attention to a problem and, by doing so, undoubtedly helping to create awareness around the issues and helping people in a very useful way.

It is difficult then to tally this show of human consideration and interest in the greater good with Crouch’s regular endorsement of a major bookmaker, with gambling a contributor to innumerable mental health issues for those who find themselves in too deep. Bookmakers do what they do, there is a thriving market for it and many can participate in a safe way. But the destructive and ruinous forces of gambling for others has been shown time and time again.

Not that it is his intention, but Crouch, by lending his name behind a bookmaker in the way he does, is conveying a sense of jollity and fun around the practice of betting on a horse or team. This acts as a kind of camouflage in distracting us from the bad news.

There are duties on companies to display safe gambling messages and advertising, but that shrinks into small print impact when placed beside the latest blazing advert parading Crouch and other figures who endorse such firms. It is difficult to see how the former footballer could not spot a conflict of interest between advocating for mental health on one hand and promoting a hugely successful bookmaker with profits in the multi millions on the other.

In this country we have lost homes, relationships, minds and even lives due to gambling. At its worst people, ashamed and broken, saw no alternative but to take their own lives. Gambling is not by any means the sole contributor to suicide in this country, but it has obvious capability to wreak havoc where people are vulnerable and don’t see a way out. The messages that are delivered into the public arena matter, as do the people delivering them. Ultimately, it is a matter for the individual to make their own call on that, rely on their own conscience.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner, Richie Power, became the latest GAA figure to reveal a gambling addiction a few days ago in a gripping interview on the BBC Sounds podcast, The GAA Social, interviewed by Thomas Niblock and Oisín McConville.

The impact on Power’s life was evident, as was the familiar shame which guarded and preserved the addiction and prevented earlier intervention. When a player with the profile of Power makes that kind of admission, it gives us a better appreciation of the reality of gambling addiction and its dire impact on lives throughout society.

The classic ingredients were there. An ostensibly happy and fulfilled sportsman, blessed with hurling success, privately struggling with an addiction brought on by a betting habit that started innocuously and spiralled out of control. Each high-profile confession like Power’s will make life that bit more uncomfortable for betting firms and show that for all the clever advertising and major promotions, gambling is notoriously addictive for some.

Power’s admission will not stop gambling, but it may help some of those who are potential addicts to reconsider and row back. It may stall someone who is early into the run. It certainly will do no harm in increasing awareness of the problems and the dangers that exist when a few fun punts develop into something more harmful and controlling. Power, as a former Kilkenny hurler with a big profile, used his name to try to protect and help others who may need help.

But bookmakers have huge resources and if trying to create a good public image costs, then money is not an impediment. Sports stars past and present carry a moral responsibility to use their profile in appropriate ways. At the moment, there is much debate about Gaelic players taking expenses and where the line needs to be drawn. What a sportsman or woman aligns their good name to also matters a great deal.

Crouch must know his association with a firm that encourages gambling does not cast him in great light. If a GAA man is presented with a similar financial opportunity you can appreciate the temptation. But what is the price of a man’s reputation? It comes down to a matter of personal values.

Of those who contact the GPA’s counselling services, as Power did when he first decided to seek help, addiction is one of the biggest problems affecting players. And of that number, gambling is the greatest plague. In 2018 at annual Congress, the GAA introduced a rule banning all sponsorship by betting companies.

GAA stars past and present have also been on the bookmakers’ payroll. Of course they will probably say they don’t support excessive gambling, that a little flutter satisfies most people, but it is on their names that companies try to win back some of the ground lost when Richie Power starts telling the world his story. The day when someone with a high sporting profile declares that they turned such an approach down can’t come quickly enough. Imagine the power of that message.