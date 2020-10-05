| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Post-match celebrations and inconsistent social distancing - Why GAA called a halt to club action

The GAA made the decision to suspend all games until further notice. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The GAA made the decision to suspend all games until further notice. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA made the decision to suspend all games until further notice. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The GAA made the decision to suspend all games until further notice. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

THE warning signs were there two weeks ago when Dungannon Clarkes supporters, ecstatic at their club’s first Tyrone senior football success in 64 years and the nature of it – a penalty shoot-out after extra-time over Trillick – poured out on to the Healy Park pitch to greet their heroes.

It drew the ire of Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and other figures in the Six Counties, prompting its own chain of whataboutery and in turn a statement from the Ulster Council urging restraint in such situations.

But those words brought to mind the image of the ‘Bull’ McCabe seeking to drive back the ocean waves with a stick at the end of ‘The Field’. It had about the same effect.