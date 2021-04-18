Poor strategy and vision kept kids locked up too long

The country’s GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to play. Tomorrow week under 18s will be allowed to go training. It’s not before time.

There is scarcely any justification for having shut them out for so long, so it’s decidedly mean-spirited of the Government to prolong the agony of youngsters for another eight days. Even at this late stage, someone could show a bit of leadership or a modicum of common sense and tell the clubs they can allow kids back at the weekend. What’s that going to cost?

Indeed, why does it continously feel like the powers that be — whoever they may be these days — are being dragged kicking and screaming into admitting that it’s ok for us to be outdoors? And that it’s ok to mix with others outdoors, and even to play sports.

The over 18s may get back into training in pods by the middle of next month. They too should be back now.

Thursday’s briefing by Nphet was a little more positive than we have been used to over the last year. Case numbers, hospital numbers and ICU numbers have all been moving in the right direction for weeks. Dr Ronan Glynn said people opting to go outdoors is helping to bring those numbers down. Professor Philip Nolan said it seems “to have had a positive impact on the instances of infection”.

Only a week ago there were attempts to play down the news that outdoor transmission accounted for significantly less than one per cent of our Covid cases. Now, at least, there’s a hesitant thumbs up for outdoor life.

There is a level of risk of infection associated with pretty much every activity bar keeping an entire household locked down and separated. We are over a year in lockdown mode, and there is clear evidence of fatigue in the population, so surely we should have been pursuing low-risk strategies that would keep levels of infection low while also addressing some of the other issues that are arising. The level five lockdown, at this stage, has been a crude instrument.

Children and young people are struggling; families are under pressure emotionally and — in many cases — financially; and the country is weary. These are the realities of lockdown. People understand these are the strangest times most of us have known, and that sacrifices had to be made. But there has been a growing sense too that things could have been handled differently in recent months.

It has been well established that outdoor gatherings are extremely low risk. Yet Nphet strongly encouraged the pursuit of a strategy since Christmas which was meant to keep everyone apart, even in limited outdoor settings. They hemmed people into small, confined spaces and, especially for the tens of thousands of children and young people living in rural areas, kept them apart from their friends.

There was no imagination, no effort to take a more nuanced approach so that the health and wellbeing of people was taken into account. The last three and a half months did not just need to be about avoiding Covid. They could also have been about trying to find a way to balance staying safe with feeling well in other ways, by allowing young people play with their friends in the safe environment of their local club, and allowing those who felt comfortable going out to have some level of social interaction in a low-risk setting.

To maintain a high level of compliance with those restrictions which protect us from higher risk activities — which can pretty much be boiled down to anything indoor, like household gatherings — there should have been a willingness to allow people engage in lower risk outings, such as meeting outdoors and, especially for younger people, training in groups.

This was a failure by the Government to show independence of thought and courage of conviction. Instead, it responded to the crisis with fear.

There will be great excitement in many houses when first the kids, then the rest, get back training again. Up and down the country, clubs are gearing up for it — pumping footballs, mowing grass . . .

We’ve come a long way in this country. Most of us have even learned to pick up our dog shit. So, the men and women who look after people at their local sports pitch, who strive for the good of their community, could have been trusted before now. But our leaders failed to see the bigger picture.

Remember, too, that not everyone likes sport. So we need to find ways to encourage those who are less inclined to exercise to get out and to meet with others. Sport may not be for all, but exercise, keeping active and staying healthy should be.