| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Poor strategy and vision kept kids locked up too long

John Greene

GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to training Expand

Close

GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to training

GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to training

GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to training

The country’s GAA clubs are gearing up for a return to play. Tomorrow week under 18s will be allowed to go training. It’s not before time.

There is scarcely any justification for having shut them out for so long, so it’s decidedly mean-spirited of the Government to prolong the agony of youngsters for another eight days. Even at this late stage, someone could show a bit of leadership or a modicum of common sense and tell the clubs they can allow kids back at the weekend. What’s that going to cost?

Most Watched

Privacy