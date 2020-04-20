Poll: Would you like to see a GAA Championship played behind closed doors?

Supporters on Hill 16 in Croke Park cheer on the Boys in Blue

The chances of any GAA Championship games being played in front of fans this year look extremely unlikely following comments from Simon Harris in an interview with the Sunday Independent yesterday.

The Minister for Health said it was "highly unlikely we're going to be seeing very large kind of mass gatherings" between now and 2021.

The Premier League in England is working on plans to complete its season behind closed doors but such measures will require a series of obstacles to be mounted, from mass testing of players, quarantine camps, government and medical support to name just a few.

There is growing concern that a behind closed doors Championship would not be feasible for amateur players and the GAA.

But if it did happen, would it be embraced by the fans?

Online Editors