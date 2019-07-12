We asked for your All-Ireland predictions, here is what you said.

POLL: The Race for Sam and Liam - who will be crowned All-Ireland champions?

Football Predictions:

Cork: “Showed great spirit and flair against Kerry.” – Siobhan, Monaghan fan

Donegal: “They are very determined, fit and skilled at passing to each other.” – Angela, Cavan fan

Donegal: “They love being the underdog.” – Aoife, Kilkenny fan

Donegal: “Have it in them to beat any team, on the day” – Frances, Donegal fan

Dublin: “By far the best team in the country at the moment.” – John, Clare fan

Dublin: “The bench is as strong as the starting 15.” – John, Dublin fan

Dublin: “Unfortunately for the neutrals and other fans alike, the gap doesn't appear to be closing at the moment. However, I do believe that a genuine test and possible upset could come at the hands of Donegal. Staying motivated through the Super 8’s will be Dublin's biggest challenge.” – Darren, Dublin fan

Dublin: “Squad depth, great attacking play and they want 5 in a row.” – James, Dublin fan

Mayo: “Ahhh they deserve to win it. Hard ol’ workers with good work ethic and determination.” – Niamh, Dublin fan

Mayo: “It’s their year and a mix of young and old and raw hunger will get them over the line.” – Keith, Cork fan

Kerry: “Youth will prevail.” – Philip, Mayo fan

Hurling Predictions

Cork: “A dynamic forward line with Pat Horgan a leading candidate for Hurler of the Year - they look primed to win a first McCarthy Cup since '05” – Richard, Kilkenny fan

Cork: “My county and the underdog status plus the back-door route will suit them, Rebels Abu!” – Keith, Cork fan

Kilkenny: “It's hard to beat them, they have the best team at the moment.” – Michael, Kerry fan

Kilkenny: “You can’t stop the wild cats!” – Emer, Dublin fan

Limerick: “Defending Champions. Hitting top form at the moment. Made a big statement in Munster final against Tipp. Outstanding players again this year. Can’t see them being beaten with current form.” – John, Clare fan

Limerick: “I think it's very difficult to look past Limerick given their performance against Tipp a few weekends ago. They're young, talented but maybe not quite as hungry as last year.” – Darren, Dublin fan

Limerick: “Great Squad Depth, they are hungry and want to win it again and start a new dynasty...In Kiely we Trust!” – James, Limerick fan

Tipperary: “Tipperary deserves to be back on top, the Premier County won't be stopped. The Munster final was just a little setback, Liam Sheedy’s men will get back on track. They produce the greatest hurling ever seen, they proved it by winning in 2010 and 2016.” – Sinead, Tipperary fan

Tipperary: “Being overly optimistic because of family ties” – Colm, Dublin fan

Wexford: “They are anxious to prove themselves and have great players” – Muriel, Dublin fan

Wexford: “I wanted to say Cork but after that Leinster final win over the mighty Kilkenny they have the players, the momentum and the coach Davy Fitz to go all the way.” – Derrick, Cork fan

Wexford: “Unrale Boi”- Mel, Wexford fan

