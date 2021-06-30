Players’ families still limited as crowd increase not in effect until after weekend

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers is confident that crowd capacity will increase in July, but it will be too late for the seven counties that will exit the football championship this weekend. Credit: Sportsfile

GAA counties have been left disappointed by the continued adherence to next Monday as the date for increasing attendance numbers from 200 to 500 at major venues.

There had been optimism that the date would be brought forward 48 hours to accommodate greater numbers at a Munster hurling semi-final, four Leinster football quarter-finals, an Ulster football quarter-final and a raft of games in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups this weekend.

But the attendances at those games, the majority of which will be played at venues with a normal capacity in excess of 5,000, remains capped for now at 200.

So the Kildare/Offaly game set for O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Sunday at 4.30 will end, watched by 200 supporters, less than six hours before it could otherwise take in 500 supporters.

The increase to 500 supporters, at venues with capacity of 5,000 or more, got the green light from Government with 200 being able to attend at other venues, a lift from the current 100. This will apply mainly to club games from next Monday.

Most counties were keen to see that date brought forward by some 48 hours, not for financial reasons but to facilitate a wider circle of family and friends of those who are involved with participating teams. As it stands, seven more counties will make their exit from the football championship this weekend.

On Monday evening, Leinster GAA got confirmation that 8,000 spectators would be allowed to attend their Leinster semi-final hurling double bill if it was switched to Croke Park as a pilot event.

The Munster hurling semi-final between Cork and Limerick in Thurles (2,400) and the Connacht football semi-final between Roscommon and Galway in Dr Hyde Park (1,049) are other pilot events taking place this weekend.