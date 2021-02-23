Petition to seek return of underage training

Two members of Burt GAA club in Donegal have begun a petition to appeal for a relaxation of restrictions on outdoor collective exercise for children of school-going age in March.

As the Government prepares to publish a revised ‘Living with Covid’ plan, Darren Farnan and Damian Dowds have set in motion the petition, pointing out the detrimental effect it is having on children of that age.

“The Covid crisis is hard for everyone, but it is especially difficult for children who have been denied the ability to mix and play with their peers.

“The winter weather and dark evenings, not to mention the easy attractions of electronic devices, has made it incredibly difficult to have children come anywhere close to meeting their recommended 60 minutes of activity per day,” they write in a letter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“The resumption of school, combined with a managed return to collective outdoor exercise, will be transformative for children.

“The six-week lockdown last October-November made provision for non-contact outdoor exercise in pods of 15 for children of school-going age and I appeal to you to include that in the new Living with Covid Plan.”

It follows a letter from a number of sporting figures in Northern Ireland, among them former Armagh footballer Aidan O’Rourke and Tyrone’s All-Ireland-winning captain Peter Canavan, to First Minister Arlene Foster last week appealing for movement in that direction also.

They stressed in the letter that there are “no confirmed transmissions of Covid-19 through participation in outdoor sport”.

The Northern Ireland Executive is due to release its plan next week but Boris Johnson’s government yesterday revealed in a four-point plan to lift lockdown in England that it will not clear outdoor sport, including football, golf and tennis, for children and adults until March 29.

The petition can be signed here: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/campaign-for-the-resumption-of-juvenile-training

Read More

Online Editors