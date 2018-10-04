Peter Keane set to be confirmed as the new Kerry manager

Forty-seven-year old Peter Keane will move up after masterminding three All-Ireland Minor wins in a row, to be the man to replace Eamonn Fitzmaurice as the new Kerry senior football manager after next Monday night’s County Board meeting when the clubs of the county will be asked to ratify a new manager and his management team.

It has never happened that a manager whose name was put forward by a County Chairman to the delegates was rejected, so while it is not yet written in stone, it can be considered as a done deal that Peter Keane will take over the reins of the Kerry senior squad for at least the next two years.

It is believed that Tim Murphy and his sub-committee who were tasked by the County delegates to have the name of a manager and his management team ready for ratification on Monday night October 8th finalized a deal with Peter Keane on Wednesday evening after a process that involved interviewing more than one candidate.

Keane who will pick his own management team as per the process agreed back at August’s County Board Meeting is rumoured to have assembled a strong line-up which will include Maurice Fitzgerald, Donie Buckley and Tommy Griffin and one other name but all names will be confirmed on Monday night. The fourth member may or may not be an expert on Strength and Conditioning and could come from outside the county.

Joe O’Connor who was head of the S&C department at Kerry’s training headquarters in Currans as well as his involvement with All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions Limerick has stepped down so Kerry are close to appointing a replacement. Kerry will now have to find a minor manager to succeed Peter Keane who had one year left in his two year term with Johnny Crowley an early name being mentioned.

However, no decision has been made on a Minor manager yet and that process will start later this month.

Playing Career

The 47 year old enjoyed a very successful playing career mainly as a free scoring wing forward with his club St Mary’s in Cahersiveen, he won 4 county u21 championship medals with South Kerry and also played at minor and u21 level for Kerry, captaining the u21’s to Munster success in 1992. In that 3-12 to 1-8 victory over Cork, Keane played in a Kerry forward line alongside the likes of Seamus Moynihan, Billy O’Shea and Pa Laide. Peter went on to play senior football for club winning 4 South Kerry championship medals along the way.

Management

His first dip into management came when he trained the St Mary’s senior side at the young age of 27. After prematurely finishing his playing career due to business commitments Peter returned to the game as manager of the Beaufort senior team in 2008. After that he successfully guided St Mary’s to All Ireland Junior success in Croke Park in 2011. He also guided St Mary’s to the South Kerry championship that year.

Peter was also heavily involved in the Kerry underage Development squads and cut his teeth at inter county minor level with a 2 year stint as a Kerry Minor selector with Mickey Ned O’Sullivan.

In 2014 Peter took over the Legion senior management post and in his two years in charge Legion was promoted to Division One of the County League as well as competing in back to back senior club finals and O’Donoghue Cup finals. Legion was also unlucky losers in the senior county final last year after a replay to Keane’s native South Kerry.

Keane took over from Jack O’Connor as Kerry minor manager in 2016 and not only won a three-in-a-row but went on to complete a record breaking five-in-a-row last month.

