Peter Fitzpatrick resigns as chairman of Louth GAA

Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned as chairman of Louth GAA, the Argus/Drogheda Independent has learned.

The Clan na Gael clubman was involved in a lengthy meeting with fellow members of the county management committee in Darver, which saw some officers depart the Centre of Excellence early on Sunday night.

Louth were due to begin construction of a new 14,000-capacity stadium in Dundalk on Monday morning but were denied permission to do so by Croke Park following a Central Council meeting over the weekend.

However, a formal decision to postpone the development’s start was only confirmed late on Sunday after the management meeting where it’s understood that tensions were high.

Fitzpatrick had served in the role for three-and-a-half years.

Louth GAA have yet to comment on the matter.

