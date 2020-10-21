'People castigating the GAA have short memories' - Former president Nickey Brennan says critics 'missing the point'

FORMER president Nickey Brennan has claimed critics of the GAA have “short memories” after another traumatic day on the Covid-19 frontline.

The lunchtime announcement that the GAA was pausing all inter-county minor and U20 matches had been inevitable once reports emerged that only adult inter-county games would be exempted under Level 5 restrictions, introduced from midnight.

It was a particularly crushing setback for the Dublin and Galway U20 footballers, who'd been due to clash in an All-Ireland final this Saturday.

Brennan blamed poor messaging from the Government for the confusion. "It would have been better if everyone was in sync – if the GAA had been told in advance this was going to be the outcome, that all underage sport was going to stop," the Kilkenny man argued.

And he insisted that those criticising the GAA for pressing ahead with senior inter-county championships are "missing the point."

While accepting that post-club final "activities" played some part in rising case numbers of Covid, Brennan stressed that the inter-county scene is very different and people are "wrong to be tagging the two."

“There’s a reason why the inter-county game is going ahead: because Government, from the outset, are keen to have these games," he said.

"It’s their belief that people being able to watch games on their television or streaming service is going to be good for their mental health over the next couple of months as we head into a very wintry time - and that’s the background to why.

"Because does the GAA absolutely need to play these games? Probably not, in my view.

"But their contribution to the mental welfare of the country … that’s why it’s important, and people who are failing to see that, I think, are not being fair to what the GAA is doing.

“Bear in mind, as happened in the first lockdown, GAA units will be galvanising themselves around the country to bring food to people’s houses, to collect medicines.

“Now, other sports did it as well so I wouldn’t want the GAA to take all the credit for it, but the GAA were significant, working on the ground during the first lockdown, and their helping the community was immense.

“And people who may be castigating the GAA now have a short memory of what they did during the first lockdown.”

An All-Ireland winning hurler and former Kilkenny manager, Brennan served as GAA president from 2006 to 2009. The 66-year-old survived his own scrape with Covid earlier this year and fully expects some senior inter-county squads to be impacted by the virus in the coming weeks.

But he still believes that this long-delayed season will get to a final destination.

“The reality is that in any inter-county team, a person could get Covid,” he reminded. “They’re not immune to it … they work, life, eat and sleep in the community, so they’re susceptible to getting Covid.

“The GAA will continue to do their testing every evening with their temperature (checks) and with all the other stuff that goes on. There will be medical doctors at all the sessions to make sure it’s all done right.

“But it just means that some teams may have to play without players, as happened last weekend with the U20s of Galway and Kerry.

“Inter-county teams could be like Leitrim (for last weekend’s league game with Down) and pull out … that’s likely to happen, but anybody who didn’t think that was a possibility is not living in the real world.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks. The fact that we’re in lockdown tonight, they say it could take two weeks for any sort of an impact to emerge in terms of a reduction in numbers.”

He added: “At the end of the day, some counties just might find themselves in a terrible situation where they may not be able to field a team in a particular game.

“Look, that’s just tough if it happens this year. The flexibility is not going to be there … but hopefully that won’t be the case, that the worst that can happen is they’ll lose a player or two.”

According to Brennan, “what was most important” for the GAA in this unprecedented year was the chance to run off its club championships.

“I know a number of counties are not quite concluded yet, but if there had only been a club championship and not an inter-county championship for one year, I wouldn’t have worried too much about it,” he concluded.

Online Editors