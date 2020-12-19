Penalty for denial of goalscoring opportunity in hurling and football approved for Congress

Sean Kelly of Galway is tackled by Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo resulting in a free kick at the end of the game

The GAA's Central Council has given approval for all the proposed playing rule motions to go forward to Congress in April, including the addition of penalty being awarded in hurling and football where a clear goalscoring opportunity has been denied.

Concern is understood to have been expressed from some delegates at last night's meeting that the subjective nature of such a decision by a referee could jeopardise its success but the motion will press ahead along with the sinbinning, by way of yellow card, for any cynical foul in hurling. Football will continue to operate a black card for similar foul that fall under the cynical category.

The introduction of a concussion substitute will be put before delegates in February, along the lines of the current blood substitute, while the Standing Committee on Playing Rules are making another attempt to prohibit entry on to the field for the 'maor foirine' and that too has been approved.

Read More

Online Editors