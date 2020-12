Paul Mescal narrates spine-tingling video ahead of All-Ireland final

Paul Mescal's Normal People said he is a massive GAA fan and has wished both Dublin and Mayo the best of luck

Paul Mescal has narrated a spine-tingling video with Sky Sports ahead of the Dublin and Mayo All-Ireland final tomorrow.

The two-minute video featuring the Normal People star looks back at what has been an abnormal year due to Covid-19 overlayed with images from past GAA matches.

The promotional video will play on Sky Sportโ€™s Mix before the game tomorrow while also featuring on its social media platforms.

๐Ÿ—ฃรฏยธย"๐‘ป๐’‰๐’Š๐’” ๐’š๐’†๐’‚๐’“ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’” ๐’ƒ๐’†๐’†๐’ ๐’‚๐’๐’š๐’•๐’‰๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’ƒ๐’–๐’• ๐’๐’๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’..."



๐Ÿ@Mescal_Paul sets the scene ahead of the All-Ireland final!



๐Ÿ“บWatch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday! pic.twitter.com/fh2C3iTdXw โ€” Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) December 18, 2020

It references Dublinโ€™s past five wins and Mayoโ€™s win in 1951, capturing the emotion that this match will bring to fans tomorrow. Especially those who usually attend the live games in Croke Park, but canโ€™t this year due to the pandemic.

The video opens up with Emmy-nominated actor Paul saying: โ€œI think itโ€™s fair to say that this year has been anything but normal.โ€

He continues: "Looking back on 2020 we have had to overcome obstacles like never before. Human interaction was lost to social distancing and stay safe became the new goodbye.

โ€œIf this year has given us one thing itโ€™s time. Time to reflect on what matters most. Family, friends. community, everything thatโ€™s encapsulated within the GAA.

โ€œDuring these dark winter nights, people have gone to extraordinary lengths to make this a championship one to remember.

โ€œOur sporting heroes may be playing to empty stadiums but theyโ€™ve filled hearts and homes with joy all across the world.โ€

Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo at 4pm tomorrow, Paul said: โ€œIโ€™m a massive GAA fan and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together.

"The very best of luck to both teams in this yearโ€™s All Ireland Football final!โ€

