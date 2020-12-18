Paul Mescal narrates spine-tingling video ahead of All-Ireland final

Paul Mescal's Normal People said he is a massive GAA fan and has wished both Dublin and Mayo the best of luck

Paul Mescal has narrated a spine-tingling video with Sky Sports ahead of the Dublin and Mayo All-Ireland final tomorrow.

The two-minute video featuring the Normal People star looks back at what has been an abnormal year due to Covid-19 overlayed with images from past GAA matches.

The promotional video will play on Sky Sport’s Mix before the game tomorrow while also featuring on its social media platforms.

🗣ï¸"𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒍..."



🏐@Mescal_Paul sets the scene ahead of the All-Ireland final!



📺Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday! pic.twitter.com/fh2C3iTdXw — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) December 18, 2020

It references Dublin’s past five wins and Mayo’s win in 1951, capturing the emotion that this match will bring to fans tomorrow. Especially those who usually attend the live games in Croke Park, but can’t this year due to the pandemic.

The video opens up with Emmy-nominated actor Paul saying: “I think it’s fair to say that this year has been anything but normal.”

He continues: "Looking back on 2020 we have had to overcome obstacles like never before. Human interaction was lost to social distancing and stay safe became the new goodbye.

“If this year has given us one thing it’s time. Time to reflect on what matters most. Family, friends. community, everything that’s encapsulated within the GAA.

“During these dark winter nights, people have gone to extraordinary lengths to make this a championship one to remember.

“Our sporting heroes may be playing to empty stadiums but they’ve filled hearts and homes with joy all across the world.”

Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo at 4pm tomorrow, Paul said: “I’m a massive GAA fan and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together.

"The very best of luck to both teams in this year’s All Ireland Football final!”

