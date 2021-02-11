Paul Flynn writes to GPA members following further delay to GAA season

The GPA has told its members that there has been "no change to the status of inter-county games nor the high regard in which it is held" in government but also revealed that it is the "view of that GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan who is a member of NPHET, that Gaelic games should not return at this time."

GPA CEO Paul Flynn sought clarity on a number of issues from Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers arising from the development that there would be no return to activity until Easter at the earliest.

And in a communication to members Flynn wrote: "There is huge disappointment among all within Gaelic games following last night’s announcement that there will be no training or games until after Easter at the earliest.

"We would all love to see training and games returning and we are fully aware of the negative impact it is having on you and the wider GAA community. However, your health and safety and that of your families, friends and communities must come first.

"It is the view of that GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan who is a member of NPHET, that Gaelic games should not return at this time, given the prevalence of the virus in our communities."

According to Flynn, Chambers explained that an exemption under Level five restrictions had been in place to allow the 2020 season to be concluded but that "there were no submissions made by the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to seek a further exemption to allow the inter-county season to commence at this time".

Flynn wrote that the GPA would "engage with the Government to ensure the elite status of inter-county games is recognised in the new government roadmap".

Online Editors