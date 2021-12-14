| 7.2°C Dublin

Paul Bellew elected as new Galway GAA chairman

Paul Bellew has been elected as the new Galway GAA chairman, beating outgoing football board chairman Kevin Clancy 167-97 vote at tonight's online convention.

Bellew continues a long standing tradition in Galway that the county chair is from a hurling background.

Bellew is the current hurling board chairman who published an ambitious manifesto to maximise Galway's undoubted potential as part of his push for the chair.

There hasn't been a Galway chair from a football background since 1989 and there have been only three in the last century, all from the Dunmore club.

Bellew replaces Pat Kearney who stepped down after his five-year term had expired.

