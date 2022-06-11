Patronising teams comes regularly and in many forms for the weaker football counties

Playing matches in Croke Park isn't always the answer, especially for the top-tier sides. Photo: Sportsfile

I was lucky enough to play in a Division 4 final in 2009 – a win versus Antrim, played in Pearse Park.

I was stupid enough to find myself out of the team and on the bench for a Division 3 final in 2010 – a win versus Antrim, played in Croke Park. A thrilling night where a raucous crowd in a sparsely populated Croker enjoyed every minute of a thrilling encounter. Comparison is the thief of joy, they say.

Some discerning voices have compared the widespread disapproval at the scheduling of this weekend’s qualifier games for Croke Park with the excitement around the scheduling of next weekend’s Tailteann Cup semi-finals for the same venue.

The hassle of forcing Mayo, Roscommon, Kildare and Clare to endure a double-header there, versus the great opportunity for Cavan, Offaly, Sligo and Westmeath to grace the storied field. Patronising comes regularly and in many forms for ‘the weaker counties’ in Gaelic football. In this instance, however, the comparison in attitudes regarding a Corker appearance should steal no joy.

For club or county player, Croke Park is the dream. Every garden goalpost across the country has been reimagined as the Canal End while another goal is slammed home by the free-scoring star of the future.

In 2004 as a 16-year-old choosing between a Sligo minor panel or the chance to dip the toe with Sligo Rovers’ fledgling U-16 team, the 2001 and ‘02 adventures of Sligo in Croke Park were a bold print in the minor column.

Last weekend’s Leinster final seems to have shone a spotlight on the atmosphere of a less-than-full Croke Park. From memory, this is the first time hurling man or woman has acknowledged that a poor hurling game has occurred. It was decided that the only reason a poor hurling game occurred is because of the number of people in the venue it took place in. At least it had nothing to do with those nasty “tactic” things the footballers do to try and win games.

Context and nuance are key to understanding why playing tomorrow’s qualifier games in Croke Park is an error and why playing next week’s semi-finals there is a positive.

There is one elephant in the room which should be addressed up front.

The perception exists that the GAA are facilitating Sky TV by having a Croke Park double-header for this week’s qualifiers. Sky’s broadcast package commits them to show two qualifiers. It would be nice to see the GAA address this elephant and confirm or deny if this played a part in venue selection.

On to the important weeds of the issue. A player will always want to play in Croke Park, every day of the week.

For those who have or are likely to have many more opportunities to play there, this comes with a caveat.

The players and supporters of Mayo, Kildare and Roscommon all have plenty of recent experience on Jones Road. Clare players will relish the journey east. The majority of recent days out there for Clare have been with the small ball and the loyal west Clare following will not swell the attendance notably. For the Sam Maguire-chasing players this weekend, if an alternative venue offers the guarantee of more support, a much better atmosphere and a sense of occasion befitting the game, then these players will take it.

Especially if a win in this game will ensure a Croke Park quarter-final, one week later, with all the aforementioned variables in play.

The Tailteann Cup player has the same burning ambition to play in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals at Croke Park as his Mayo, Roscommon, Clare or Kildare counterpart.

Laziness, or the misfortune to be born in a county with less-than-ideal player development pathways, means the chances for them to do so are, in many cases, limited (Cavan an obvious recent outlier, given their 2020 semi-final appearance).

For Tailteann Cup players outside Leinster, the opportunity to play in “The Big House” may be limited to a league final. With average inter-county careers shortening, this has become something that can elude many. This also leaves aside the fact that league finals are often viewed as relatively ceremonial to many outside the dressing-room given both participants have already secured their key objective of promotion.

A summer run-out in a knockout competition is a bigger carrot. A carrot embellished by the groundswell of a county getting behind its footballers.

Moving to the key piece of context and nuance. Recent results and future opportunities.

Two of the four teams heading to Croker tomorrow are coming off the back of disappointing provincial final defeats and journeys that will have dampened the enthusiasm of many bandwagon supporters. Very few counties enjoy the undying loyalty of the hordes of Mayo supporters who just will not give in and travel in numbers every day.

For the rest of the counties, the undecided will probably look at tomorrow’s game and think – ‘I don’t want to pay to bring myself/family through Dublin traffic tomorrow to see them lose. If they win tomorrow, I’ll go to the quarter-final next weekend. Why didn’t they have this game over the road and it would have been handy?’

Four of four teams heading to Croke Park next weekend are coming off the back of at least two wins in the Tailteann Cup. The floating voter is back on the bandwagon.

‘If I don’t go to Croker next weekend it might be a while waiting for another opportunity to see them play there. If they win it’s great day out and we now have a final.’

Croke Park bad? Yes. Croke Park good? Yes*

*Price accordingly

The family of 2 adults and 2 kids looking to enjoy a day out in Croker:

Train from Sligo to Dublin: €100.76

Tea/Coffee/Snacks: €20

Dinner: €40

Hats/Flags/Headbands: €10

The missed opportunity of a promotional masterstroke of innovative ticket pricing from the GAA that would ensure as many as possible are attracted to attend during a cost of living crisis: Priceless!

