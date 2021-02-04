Patrick Horgan on Sports Direct deal: I’d say Mike Ashley has bigger fish to fry than a hurling team in Cork​​​​​​

PATRICK Horgan reckons Mike Ashley has “bigger fish to fry” than being directly involved in Sports Direct’s recent commercial link-up with Cork GAA.

The sportswear wholesaler today officially announced a five-year sponsorship of Cork footballers and hurlers.

The deal has raised eyebrows due to Ashley's business practices, which have been the focus of much criticism in the UK.

Sources in Cork GAA have advised that the sponsorship deal was made with the Irish arm of Sports Direct, part of the Frasers Group, effectively distancing themselves from Ashley.

Horgan, whose club Glen Rovers have been sponsored by Sports Direct for the past three years, says the company have been good for the club and predicted similar benefit for Cork.

"I’d say he probably has bigger fish to fry now than a hurling team in Cork,” Horgan said.

“It’s good, I think, that Sports Direct are trying to get into the GAA world and obviously they’ve done through a couple of clubs up to now but I think it’s a big step for them and Cork teaming up at county level,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m just looking forward and I can imagine everyone in Cork is feeling the same.

“All I ever hear back is good things, that they’re mad interested in putting on different days in the club and festivals and stuff obviously with a lot of the under-age. Events like that. That’s what I’m hearing at a higher level in the club that they’ve been nothing but good.”

Horgan also insisted that the perception of Limerick as being some distance ahead of hurling’s contenders this year is “not something I agree with”.

“If you look at any of their games last year, they were competitive for long periods and I suppose the thing with them is they stick to their plan throughout and eventually they get there.

“Yeah, they’re a really good side and obviously ahead of everyone but I don’t think they’re as far ahead as people make out.

“I think it’s very competitive and even anyone from Limerick will tell you when they go out against one of the top five or six teams they have their guard up because they know anyone can beat anyone on any given day.

“They know they won’t get it too easy off the six teams in the country.”

