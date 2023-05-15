Pat Spillane: Message to ‘Hurling Man’ – forget the TV debate, the sport is dying in many counties

Social media ensures non stories are attracting huge attention

The Clare v Limerick Munster SHC tie shown on GAAGO was switched to Saturday because of the Great Limerick run. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Pat Spilllane

After I retired from the Sunday Game, a friend offered me a few tips on staying relevant.