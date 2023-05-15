Pat Spillane: Message to ‘Hurling Man’ – forget the TV debate, the sport is dying in many counties
Social media ensures non stories are attracting huge attention
Pat Spilllane
After I retired from the Sunday Game, a friend offered me a few tips on staying relevant.
Latest GAA
Cork finish with a flourish to secure third Munster title in four years
'If there was relegation in Munster, we'd be in bother' – Waterford legend Ken McGrath’s Déise fears
Pat Spillane: Message to ‘Hurling Man’ – forget the TV debate, the sport is dying in many counties
The Throw-In Football Podcast: Is the Ulster championship enough to save the provinces?
The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Cyril Farrell on Davy Fitzgerald and Clare’s potential
A guide to the football championship: what does the road to Sam Maguire glory look like?
Kildare manager Brian Flanagan hoping U-20 success will filter through to senior level
Davy Fitzgerald vows to ‘come back fighting’ after Waterford bow out
Armagh pay the penalty once again as Odhran Lynch heroics save Derry
Vincent Hogan: Leinster in their pocket but no way of knowing if Dublin are capable of winning Sam Maguire
Top Stories
BREAKING | Man (61) jailed for life for sexual abuse of two daughters, two sisters and niece
New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead
Julia Molony: Do you ever secretly wish you’d never had children? You’re not alone
Chrissie Russell: Siobhán McSweeney’s BAFTA speech was iconic – if only more stars were willing to use their platform to highlight real issues
Latest NewsMore
Jurgen Klopp has a message for Liverpool’s top four rivals after Leicester win
Man arrested after gardaí seize €19,000 and cocaine in Co Kildare search
Peter Brooke, former Northern Ireland Secretary who played ‘pivotal role’ in peace process, dies aged 89
Exclusive | Shamrock Rovers line up short-term deal for former Ireland keeper Keiren Westwood
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’
Davina McCall wins top gong at British Book Awards for look into the menopause
Mountain rescue team called to save tired and injured dog
AI friends: The Future of Friendship
Conor McGregor has official role in Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron
In Pictures: Disney’s The Little Mermaid London premiere