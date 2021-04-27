Pat Gilroy part of newly-formed steering group for GAA’s five-year strategic plan

Former Dublin football and hurling manager Pat Gilroy will be on the steering group for the GAA's five-year strategic plan. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Former Dublin All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy is amongst those who will participate in the newly-formed steering group charged with developing the GAA’s strategic plan for the next five years.

The document, which will guide the GAA for the period from 2021-2026, is expected to be completed by the Autumn.

Led by president Larry McCarthy, the group also includes director general Tom Ryan, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy and is charged with ‘shaping the GAA’s focus’ for the next five years.

The first phase of the plan, which is already underway, will look to establish the key issues facing the association while part two will seek opinions from club members and beyond.

“Upon taking office I spoke of the opportunity for recalibration and rebuilding that is taking place as a result of our gradual emergence from the harrowing pandemic,” McCarthy said.

“The GAA has already been in a period of intense reflection on matters as diverse as the shape of our season, the formation of competitions and playing rules and the development of young players.

“We want to ensure that the GAA is perfectly placed in the post-pandemic world to be the sort of vibrant, supportive and relevant Association that we all want it to be.

“The proposed strategic plan covering up to 2026 will enable us to put the GAA on that road and every unit of the Association will have an opportunity to have their voice heard. I’d encourage all of our volunteers, members and players to take this opportunity to play a part in shaping our future together.”

Tom Ryan said: “The purpose of the plan is to allow us to answer some fundamental questions about ourselves. Answering these questions will involve us looking at our core purpose, our goals and objectives, our structures, our collective roles and responsibilities, and how we get things done.”

The members of the GAA Strategic Plan 2021-2026 Steering Group are:

Larry McCarthy (GAA president)

Tom Ryan (GAA Director General)

Ruairí Harvey (GAA Planning Coordinator)

Conor McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa, Cork)

Dr Elish Kelly (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon)

Pat Gilroy (St. Vincents, Dublin)

Paul Foley (Patrickswell, Limerick)

Prof David Hassan (St. Mary’s GAC, Banagher, Derry)

Shane Flanagan (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

Tim Murphy (Brosna, Kerry)