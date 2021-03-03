Parsons, Barr and Hogan linked to top GPA role

Candidates for the vacant chief executive role at the Gaelic Players Association have until next Monday to submit an application.

Dublin-based Lincoln Recruitment Specialists will again oversee the process, having been involved in hiring the last director-general of the GAA, a position that went to Tom Ryan three years ago.

Paul Flynn, whose departure was announced in January, is expected to leave in April to take up a management position in the healthcare sector. A new chief executive should be in place soon after that. Flynn is a former employee of Lincoln Recruitment Specialists and has been in place for two-and-a-half years now.

Among those who continue to be linked to the position are ex-Antrim hurler Ciarán Barr, who is head of finance and operations at the players. body, former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons, who has been secretary in the past and is currently chairman of the GPA, and Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan, who is commercial and business development manager at Le Chéile, the company that oversees commercial projects run as a joint venture between the GAA and the GPA.

Applicants should have “excellent people skills, this person must have an ability to establish and develop positive relationships with a range of stakeholders including our players, the GAA/LGFA/Camogie Association, Government Bodies, commercial partners and individual supporters/donors,” according to the Lincoln ad.

Read More

Online Editors