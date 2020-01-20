Paddy the cock's pre-match pint, Shefflin's future and the GAA's classy gesture

No more silverware for Paddy the Cock

The conclusion of the All-Ireland club championships means that one of the more interesting features of this year's campaign comes to an end.

Borris-Ileigh club mascot Paddy the Cock was on hand to celebrate when the club secured their first county title since 1986 last year and since helped the club to Munster glory.

A club tradition since the 1940s, 'Paddy' made it to Dublin yesterday and was spotted in Chaplins bar in the city centre having a pre-match pint but unfortunately for him, he didn't get to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand.

GAA hit right note

At a Central level, the GAA is often accused of being 'out of touch' with the association's grassroots but they undoubtedly hit the right note when it came to the families of two late Ballyhale players.

The passing of Eoin Doyle and Eugene Aylward rocked the community over the past two years and left the club without two popular members of the senior set up.

And manager Henry Shefflin revealed the GAA had provided a box for them on what must have been an emotional day.

"I know there is a lot of negativity in the press at the moment about the GAA and calendars and everything like this, but I must recognise today the Doyle and Aylward family and the Cullen family – Eoin Doyle and Eugene's family were offered tickets by the GAA, a box, and they are all up there together.

"I'm sure very emotional and sad that their two boys are not there – but I think it was a great token by the GAA. That's what makes it special.

"We can nitpick and this and that but behind it all, when they had those tragedies, when Borris-Ileigh had their tragedies, who do you turn to? You turn to your friends in the GAA community.

"I'm just delighted they were all up there today. Again, I think the two lads were shining down on us."

Shefflin coy on future as Kilkenny draw takes place tonight

Amazingly, the wheel on Ballyhale's Shamrocks new season will start to turn tonight as the draw for the Kilkenny leagues takes place tonight.

Manager Henry Shefflin wouldn't be drawn on whether he'll return for a third season with Ballyhale Shamrocks in 2020. After sweeping all before them in his first two seasons in charge, Shefflin hinted that he was considering his future.

"It's something we're going to reflect on. Tommy, my brother, has been an excellent, excellent trainer and he's heading off to the Kilkenny camogie team. I didn't think when I took on this job over two years ago that two years later we'd be standing here today. It's nearly two years to the day exactly that we met up to start for the championship in 2018 – it's an amazing way to finish it off."

Sigerson history will be made

Whatever happens on in Wednesday night's Sigerson cup semi-finals, history will be made.

One side of the draw sees perennial contenders UCD and DCU go head to head but the other side sees a novel pairing.

The Michael Murphy-trained Letterkenny IT are in their first season in the competition and followed up a handsome win over Athlone IT with a victory over Sligo to book their place in the last four where they will face Carlow IT.

Pat Critchley's men caused a surprise when dumping 23-time winners and reigning champions UCC out of the competition, meaning that either Carlow or Letterkenny IT will compete in their first Sigerson final on January 29.

