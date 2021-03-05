Pace of GAA change shows stubborn tag is fading fast

In his report to Congress in 2020, GAA Director General Tom Ryan surveyed the scene and felt confident enough to appraise a fast-moving organisation.

“Sometimes we give out about ourselves and say we’re very conservative and slow to change,” he wrote. “From where I sit that doesn’t appear to be the case at all. It’s been a year of a remarkable amount of change in terms of playing rules, in terms of the Championships and there’s more change ahead.”

His prophecy was correct. Twelve months on and the sands continue to shift. In another few months, the structure of the football championship could have changed for the third time in under five years. Everywhere you look, change is evident.

An Association that was always considered to be propelled by slowly turning wheels can’t seem to find the brakes these days.

On Saturday last there were 38 motions down for decision at Congress. Some were of a box-ticking nature, others were already passed, including the ban on joint-captains that has gone down badly, and were only being noted. But of the 38, not one failed. By any circumstances, that’s a remarkable return.

There is an obvious caveat that the majority of these motions are coming from centrally-appointed committees and thus will have a better chance of success, having been stress-tested at various levels of the organisation. But chart the history of the last decade and the scale of change is quite something.

From a broadcast point of view, 14 championship matches in the last regular season (2019) were behind a paywall, courtesy of the landmark 2014 agreement with Sky Sports. That deal has withstood the pockets of resistance since, to the point where the Association’s commercial director, Peter McKenna, is even floating the prospect of another pay-per-view giant – Amazon Prime – coming into the market in the future.

Two years ago, control over the use of all inter-county GAA grounds was given to Central Council, paving the way for soccer and rugby, if required, to be played at venues other than Croke Park. That stemmed from the debacle over the Liam Miller benefit game that was played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but only after special dispensation was made when Central Council interpreted the previous rule that governed ground use. Efforts, led chiefly by the late Noel Walsh, to bring about that change had failed in 2015 and 2016, but by July in 2018 it became obvious that the GAA needed a more rapid response to situations like the Miller game.

The games themselves have changed, with football’s makeover much more radical than hurling which has been relatively unscathed. And that has ramped up the workload of referees considerably.

Since 2016, the addition of a kick-out mark, an offensive mark and now the award of a penalty for a cynical foul that prevents a clear goal-scoring opportunity, have given referees different areas of distinction on which they must base a decision. Was the kick-out caught between the two 45s? Did the delivery for the offensive mark originate outside the 45-metre line? Did the ball travel the required 20 metres? And was the clear goal-scoring opportunity denied cynically inside the 20-metre line or the arc?

Football has also had the black card since 2013, originally a dismissal with the departed player replaced for the rest of the game, but that has since evolved to a 10-minute sin bin.

Hurling has managed to resist a black card with Congress votes twice (2015 and 2020) against it, but a watered-down version was approved last weekend with a yellow card and 10-minute sin bin an added punishment. Offenders in hurling will also concede a penalty for a cynical foul that denies a goal-scoring opportunity.

Both games have had advantage rules introduced, football first in 2013 followed by hurling in 2015.

Nothing has undergone more reconstruction than the GAA season, to alleviate blockages that were omnipresent. By chipping off a few branches here and there and then felling a few sizeable trees, new light is shining on the paths ahead.

The football championship underwent an overhaul with the introduction of the round robin All-Ireland qualifiers at 2017 Congress with implementation in 2018. Following on from that, hurling introduced five-team provincial round robin groups in Munster and Leinster at a Special Congress later that year.

Football pivoted again with the introduction of the Tailteann Cup, yet to be played, at a Special Congress in 2019 and faces another shake up next autumn.

The scheduling has changed significantly. Having met resistance to trim two weeks off the All-Ireland final dates in 2016, three weeks were taken off in 2017 and a further six weeks (five weeks for hurling) last weekend with the introduction of a split season.

Extra time, once the preserve of championship qualifiers, now applies to all games except All-Ireland finals, while minor age changing from U-18 to U-17 remains one of the most important acts of disentanglement, even if it hasn’t sat well with everyone.

Hawk-Eye has come in at two venues, but clocks at inter-county venues, once approved, have been scrapped. The next ‘big ticket’ item is likely to be television review of major incidents which has met stubborn resistance over the last number of years.

It’s a landscape that few could have envisaged just a decade ago.