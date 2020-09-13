| 15.9°C Dublin

Outsider often the best bet for close-knit clubs

While the pandemic has put club finances under strain, outside managers remain a popular option

&lsquo;Players often forego expenses, even though travelling from considerable distances to training and matches. They are satisfied to see funds being invested in good management and coaching&rsquo;

Dermot Crowe

Eight Offaly clubs contested the final round of group games in the senior hurling championship yesterday, halving the field for the semi-final stages in a fortnight's time. In a week four clubs will compete in the senior football semi-finals. Of all those clubs only two are not sourcing outside management expertise.

That is not a startling revelation anymore, the practice being well established, but with clubs cash-strapped there is scope to look at everything in a new light. This one seems irreversible though, even if some of the extravagances may be curtailed. Where a local candidate has the skillset, he may not have the time or inclination to carry that burden.

Coolderry, the most successful hurling club in Offaly, are being managed by Enda Lyons, an outside appointment. He managed the Laois minor hurling team last year and has also brought in his own strength and conditioning trainer. Players have an input into the selection process and there were over 20 potential candidates sounded out before Lyons was chosen.