Outsider often the best bet for close-knit clubs

Eight Offaly clubs contested the final round of group games in the senior hurling championship yesterday, halving the field for the semi-final stages in a fortnight's time. In a week four clubs will compete in the senior football semi-finals. Of all those clubs only two are not sourcing outside management expertise.

That is not a startling revelation anymore, the practice being well established, but with clubs cash-strapped there is scope to look at everything in a new light. This one seems irreversible though, even if some of the extravagances may be curtailed. Where a local candidate has the skillset, he may not have the time or inclination to carry that burden.

Coolderry, the most successful hurling club in Offaly, are being managed by Enda Lyons, an outside appointment. He managed the Laois minor hurling team last year and has also brought in his own strength and conditioning trainer. Players have an input into the selection process and there were over 20 potential candidates sounded out before Lyons was chosen.

"Because we are a very successful club we generally look for an experienced manager," explains Brian Carroll, the Coolderry and former Offaly hurler. "Nothing is deemed a success unless we win a county final. It is not always possible. But it is not a successful year unless we do. Same as any club, there are often dynamics and politics at play, so that is why we have looked outside, because we are a small tight-knit parish with a lot of relations involved. So sometimes it is better to have the outside mentor."

Birr, who Coolderry were lined up to play yesterday, is the only one of the eight senior A hurling clubs in Offaly to use an insider. Barry Whelahan has been in charge the last two years but they have also ventured outside in the past despite having an enviable pool of successful former hurlers in the local catchment area.

"With all our decorations and players with experience of both club and inter-county level and that, if we were to sit down and say who would be the next man to take over the Birr senior hurling team, nothing really pops up as such," says Johnny Pilkington.

Before Whelahan, Galway's Gerry Spellman was in charge, succeeding Paddy Kirwan, who had in turn replaced the last native, Pilkington, who reached a county final in 2013. "When I finished up I was sick of hurling, altogether, and I went off and I played golf for four or five years and got away from the game," says Pilkington. "But then this lad came into me from Mullagh (in Galway) and he said, 'do you want to coach here?' And I said, 'I've never done it before and I don't know if I am any good'. And I said to him, 'I'll tell you what I'll do, I will train ye till March and if I'm no good, ye can get rid of me'."

He stayed and gave ten years to coaching different clubs before the fuse blew. "I totally and utterly enjoyed every one of the ten years all the way up to training Birr. But in the second year with Birr I was kind of burned out and there was no enthusiasm or no drive there. I went to one or two clubs after that. I just didn't have it - it was just a kind of a chore. I was involved with a club in Laois (Clonaslee), they're a bit mad over there, and I lasted about a month or two months. Ah listen, they wouldn't train really."

Clubs at junior and intermediate level are venturing outside trying to find the right alchemy. A tightening of the purse strings may lead to more judicious choices and careful spends but it won't alter the trend. "I don't think it is going to change," says Pilkington. "I think players demand it because they are going on to third level (education) and you have the sports science now."

But the pause for reflection and the prospect of a condensed and clearly designated club season in the years to come can help keep costs in check. The costs can be substantial and have been rising. Having two personnel hired in can set clubs back several hundred euro a week. To help keep costs down, players often forego expenses, even though travelling from considerable distances to training and matches. They are satisfied to see funds being invested in good management and coaching.

Next weekend Tullamore will face holders Ferbane in a senior football semi-final, and the club also competes in the senior B hurling championship, having won the A title in 2009 for the first time since 1964. It is predominantly a football club but the footballers ended up in a relegation play-off last year. This year a local and former player, Niall Stack, is manager. Nigel Mannion, the senior hurling manager, is also home-produced.

"We are a dual club so we've a lot of teams out," says club chairman Tom Martin. "Obviously the first place you look is internally. Each year we assess performance. We had one external football manager and one external hurling manager in the last five or six years. Other than that traditionally we have looked in-house."

He says they've been fortunate enough to have good inside options. When they won the senior hurling title 11 years ago Kevin Martin, a local, was in charge. The club chairman admits cost is a factor in weighing up these decisions. Their three fundraising outlets - bingo, club lotto and car parking on big match days - have been virtually wiped out. They've bumped up lotto sales online but the other two income streams have totally stalled.

Appointing from within has its drawbacks, as Martin concedes. "In terms of performance assessment, you have a stronger hand with an external but then you are paying them more.

"If you look across the board in clubs, when you see what some clubs are bringing in to train teams and from where, they are obviously paying serious money to buy success or whatever way you want to describe it. I know for a fact, because I have friends in other clubs, that some bring an entourage, that could be €150-€200 a night, and if you look at training sessions and a match, that is €750-€800 a week. This year it is not too bad because the season is compressed. But over the whole year, you could be talking about up to nine months. Not counting physios and stuff."

Tullamore, in common with all clubs, has had to reduce costs. "The Covid has brought a huge reality check I think and people are turning over every stone and looking at all the issues. People have had time to stand back and cut out a lot of the fat," says Martin.

In the other senior football semi-final next weekend, Rhode meet Edenderry. Rhode lead the roll of honour and completed three in a row in 2018 but lost last year's final to Ferbane. They have brought in Malachy McNulty from Portlaoise which is a break from convention. "Typically and traditionally, in Rhode anyway, we nearly have always been inside," says club secretary Eoghan Hickey. "I can't think of too many times that we've stepped outside the club. But usually in previous situations it has been a joint-manager with one of our own. Or a coach with our own manager.

"We have probably used up the guys who are in the parish - we've had Paschal Kellaghan, Deccie Gorman, who was joint manager with Jack Cooney (an outsider). Jack came in with Paschal when he was manager before then and all were involved in some capacity with Ger Glavin last year. Ger is an outsider but with ties to the club. Prior to that we had Pat Daly, one of our own, and Gerry Hickey, one of our own, and Tom Coffey and Stephen Darby. We had Johnny Mooney and Eugene Mulligan before then, so that covers the last 22 years."

Had the well dried up? "Well, I am not saying we could not get anybody, but our guys are operating at a level where we always have five or six on the senior county panel and then the rest of the lads are used to a high standard. I suppose the way we approached it this year, same as every year, was if they did not get the same level of character as a manager or a coach it might go the other way, we might see disillusionment or whatever. It was just trying to maintain a certain level. We probably have a number of guys we would be identifying as managers in the future but they've young families and they may be a little bit inexperienced or maybe too close to the age profile of the players. They mightn't feel ready yet."

McNulty is supported by local mentors Anthony Murphy and Joe Kilmurray. "Everywhere is the same, every small rural village is the same," says Hickey of the issue with local appointments. "No matter who is over the team you will always have people complaining, 'oh he didn't pick my lad because he drinks a pint with the other lad's father', you know this sort of thing."

Another club secretary, from a predominantly hurling club, who wished to remain anonymous, said smaller clubs were high-pressure gigs for local candidates. "From a committee point of view, if you appoint someone internally and it's a disaster, then locally, as you know, the GAA is unlike any other organisation you would be involved in, because almost everyone in a small parish has an opinion on it. They are all very invested in their local parish and for very good reasons but if it is not going well on the pitch then there is a general sense of negativity within the parish. So that is a big risk to take. You can get an external manager and it doesn't go well either but is easier to manage.

"The other thing about small parishes, I think, is that player pools are small and especially in rural Ireland - it probably doesn't occur in the Kilmacud Crokes and the Portlaoises of the world - pretty much everybody is related and there are a lot of relations and blocks of relations. That makes it very challenging to get an internal manager.

"And at the moment we probably don't have anyone in the club who wants to take on the cohort of players. I hate the idea of clubs fundraising to pay managers, because I think it is not what the GAA was about. We are not paying the same amount of money as other clubs for their management team, we have a really good management team because they absolutely love hurling."

The more scientific knowledge needed now in preparing teams rules out certain candidates. Times have changed. "A manager once took a football off me, and said, 'you won't need that till after Easter'. And this was mid-January. These were great people, the people who coached me up along, and they were GAA to the core, but I think the product that the young people of Ireland are getting now is way above the product that was there 30 years ago.

"Just look at the Cúl Camps, they cost money, they are exceptional. I think we need to be careful about idealist, halcyon days. And harking back to a past that never really existed."

Seán Dempsey, the former Laois player and manager, is with Ferbane and led them to a first senior championship in 25 years last season, while Shane Curran is managing Durrow along with an assistant coach he brought in. The club competes in the Offaly B championship.

Another club secretary attached to a football club, also requesting anonymity, said that the financial restrictions imposed by coronavirus would have to be assessed and could not be ignored.

"We used to do catering for the players and that is all gone because of Covid, you are saving €5,000 a year. Our current account is not too bad, well a lot lower than it was, but we are not going to close the doors or anything. But I would imagine there are treasurers a bit more nervous about money now."

But nobody is complaining just yet. "There has been no mention of it. See, we are winning as well. Be different story next week is we lose and he doesn't make a change on the line and they are all up in arms."