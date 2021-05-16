Outrage at advantage rule is wide of the mark

In the Allianz Hurling League match between Kilkenny and Dublin in Parnell Park last weekend, John Keenan was one of a dozen top-ranking referees adjusting to new rules which have provided fuel for a conflagration of outrage and scorn in the hurling community.

The game passed, as it did for most of the referees in action, with no recourse to the sin bin. Neither did Keenan find himself embroiled in controversy over the amended advantage rule, also being trialled for the league and the upcoming championship.

In one incident, a Kilkenny defender was fouled coming out with the ball and managed to break the tackle and find room a second or so after Keenan’s whistle sounded for the free. In retrospect — had he the benefit of a second take — Keenan might have applied the advantage rule and allowed play run on. But in a game like hurling, with its relentless movement, speed and physicality, there is toleration and understanding of the often tight margins of error.

Late in the match, Liam Rushe committed a heavy challenge on Conor Browne that Keenan immediately read as a yellow card offence, effectively a red card as it was Rushe’s second late tackle following one in the first half. But first Keenan allowed the play to run on, spotting there was space opening up and a scoring chance. The effort went wide within the five-second time allowance and he called back play and awarded Kilkenny a free, which TJ Reid pointed. Before Reid took the free, he sent off Rushe.

We have heard different accounts of how the new rules have been greeted by referees and particularly the one concerning the advantage rule. My understanding is that generally match officials are comfortable with the changes.

The point missed by many who have condemned the advantage rule change is that there is very little being altered in reality, provided they are properly applied — and that is, as ever, the key. In all cases where there is a scoring chance after a foul is committed, or the prospect of making profitable ground, the advantage can be played, as before. If nothing beneficial accrues within the five-second window, a free can be awarded. The only change is that referees are encouraged to whistle for frees in situations where there is no obvious advantage showing, whereas there had been a habit of waiting to see if one might materialise.

This was encouraging more cynical fouling and referees, encouraged to let the games flow, were choosing not to whistle when really they should have. Any tampering with hurling rules tends to invoke a visceral reaction. The game is notoriously defensive on rule changes, and there is an underlying fixation with football’s influence, that mutual reform is corroding hurling’s purity. The advantage rule modification will also apply to football.

The five-second rule was introduced to hurling, a year after football, in 2015. The preceding years had seen a lot of close quarter holding and fouling in hurling which players were getting away with and exploiting because referees were fearful of blowing the whistle too often. If the letter of the law had been applied in some of the matches around then there would have been very little open play. So, there was selective application and referees in some cases had their own interpretations as if it were art school.

This permissiveness stems from the rather high-minded idea that the game warrants looser regulation in case its cavalier ingredient is in any way compromised. Hurling is a breathtaking and beautiful game with an essential feral strain but it has also been stained from within through cynical fouling. Some of the best hurlers are not averse to repeated tactical fouling.

The change in 2015 helped solve some of those issues, enabling the play to carry on and the player in possession to be granted a free if the advantage didn’t arise. Previously fouled players were being blown up for over-carrying, delayed by the initial foul which went unpunished.

This naturally created a hive of fouling in a game that was increasingly featuring shorter play and more bunched scenarios. None of these changes to hurling were precipitated by rule amendments but by hurling itself evolving and borrowing from other sports, even the much-maligned Gaelic football.

But sometimes rules have to be revised. A minor hurling team lost an All-Ireland semi-final a few years before the five-second rule change when one of their players was deemed to have over-carried after doing exceptionally well to win a puck out at a pivotal moment late in the match. He was fouled on winning possession, but play was allowed continue even though he had no obvious advantage.

Bottled up, he fouled the ball and a score for the opposition directly resulted. Effectively, the cheat won; the honest player suffered a cruel injustice, as did his team. The system then was failing hurling, or at least the honest purveyors of the game.

Last Sunday night, having reviewed the Limerick v Tipperary tie for RTÉ, Shane Dowling asked why the change to the advantage rule was needed. It seemed a rhetorical question, for his mind was clearly made up that the change was an abomination. Donal Óg Cusack agreed and called for the rule to be scrapped as soon as possible. On the surface, those positions appear perfectly valid and heartfelt, but are derived more from the heart than the head. They want fluent hurling and anything that might hinder that is naturally unwelcome. But the blame does not sit with the (slight) rule amendment in this case.

Dowling did, however, ask the question: why? The decision stems from a recognition that the advantage rule, while largely successful, had snags. There was a pattern of advantage being allowed where none existed, and the foul going unpunished. This amendment is designed to encourage referees to blow for frees in certain situations if fouls occur, and not worry about the impact on the game’s flow. The responsibility for stalling, by fouling, has to be with the player who commits the foul; the GAA is recognising the need to make players accountable for their actions. It is not looking to blow the whistle at every turn; it understands, as with any game, the value of fluency and the frustration caused by excessive stoppages.

The amendment seeks to offer a clearer definition of what constitutes an advantage. As ever with rule changes there has been much hysteria and anger, mostly from managers. This has been seen so many times before that it is no longer even much of a surprise and it is not confined to hurling alone. Nobody likes change, but the games are evolving. Changes create new challenges and a need for new rules as well. It is easily forgotten that at one stage a hurler could toss the ball by hand into the net from close range. In a game of such splendour as hurling it is hard to fathom that such a blight existed for so long.

Much of the furore from last weekend resulted from some referees not applying the amended advantage rule correctly. When new rules are introduced referees can over-compensate to show they are on message, aware that they are being monitored.

In the Limerick v Tipperary game there were times when the referee was too officious when blowing for frees with scope for the fouled player benefiting from the advantage if allowed to. It was incidents like those, where Kyle Hayes could have gone on after being fouled but was still called back, that whipped up much of the reaction and concern that hurling is being traduced by peasants. Even so, it should be noted a fouled player is entitled to a free, whatever the implications for the game’s aesthetics. And that more awareness needs to be focused on fouling in hurling and the duty of players to uphold the rules of the game.

Fouling, sometimes accidental, is an inevitable outcome in a contact sport. This rule change appears more preoccupied with the rise in deliberate and cynical fouling, a popular weapon being the free hand used to slow an opponent — an unsightly and sneaky practice that has become ingrained to the point where it is now almost a reflex action. More of those fouls will now lead to the game being stopped and a free given. That is not necessarily a bad thing.

In that Limerick match, William O’Donoghue was penalised for using his left hand to hold back Niall O’Meara as he ran towards goal. O’Meara managed to keep running after the foul and O’Donoghue could be seen shaking his head in disbelief when the whistle sounded. The foul was clear as day but it would seem now that players no longer expect referees to pull them up for that kind of infraction.

Ultimately the advantage rule is being tweaked slightly; it is not a fundamental shift. Properly applied, and provided players are adhering to the rules, there is nothing to be concerned about.

Maybe it is time now to pipe down the criticism a little.