| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Outrage at advantage rule is wide of the mark

Dermot Crowe

Hurling’s focus should be on players’ duty to uphold the rules of the game

Referee John Keenan shows Dublin's Liam Rushe a red card Expand
'Ultimately the advantage rule is being tweaked slightly; it is not a fundamental shift. Properly applied, and provided players are adhering to the rules, there is nothing to be concerned about.' Expand

Close

Referee John Keenan shows Dublin's Liam Rushe a red card

Referee John Keenan shows Dublin's Liam Rushe a red card

'Ultimately the advantage rule is being tweaked slightly; it is not a fundamental shift. Properly applied, and provided players are adhering to the rules, there is nothing to be concerned about.'

'Ultimately the advantage rule is being tweaked slightly; it is not a fundamental shift. Properly applied, and provided players are adhering to the rules, there is nothing to be concerned about.'

/

Referee John Keenan shows Dublin's Liam Rushe a red card

In the Allianz Hurling League match between Kilkenny and Dublin in Parnell Park last weekend, John Keenan was one of a dozen top-ranking referees adjusting to new rules which have provided fuel for a conflagration of outrage and scorn in the hurling community.

The game passed, as it did for most of the referees in action, with no recourse to the sin bin. Neither did Keenan find himself embroiled in controversy over the amended advantage rule, also being trialled for the league and the upcoming championship.

Most Watched

Privacy