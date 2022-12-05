Outgoing Tipp GAA secretary blasts critics of split season and calls for zero tolerance on referee abuse

Outgoing Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd has slammed the pundits who criticised the new split-season, insisting that club games from July to December are just as good a promotional tool for the GAA.

In his final report to Tipperary GAA’s annual convention, the long-serving county board official also calls for a “zero tolerance” approach similar to rugby in how the association cracks down on player hostility towards referees.

And he admits that plans for a €10million investment in FBD Semple Stadium have been shelved because it is no longer on Central Council’s priority list.

Floyd, who steps down from his full-time role at the end of his month, signs off with an emphatic endorsement at the GAA’s new calendar – and a pop at its media critics.

“It’s impossible to please everybody but the response from our club and inter-county players says it all,” he writes.

“To have a schedule that clearly defines when your matches are, from start to finish, is a massive step forward as I was always envious of other sports who could present that to their players before the commencement of the season.

“It galls me to hear TV pundits and sports journalists criticise the current system as giving away our best promotion months of August and September.

"Yes, we are giving it over, but to our clubs who are now enjoying playing our games on the best surfaces in the best weather conditions.

“The GAA is primarily our national sport,” he expands, “and our target audience is mainly on this island with an extended audience of Irish diaspora worldwide. Our club games from July to December are as good a promotional tool when you consider the number of games being played every weekend.

“I sat in the middle of Cork’s Inniscarra supporters in FBD Semple Stadium’s Kinane Stand recently when they played Roscrea in the Munster club championship, and their passion and enthusiasm in the middle of a cold November Saturday was a joy to see despite ending in defeat.”

Reflecting on the recent scourge of match official abuse, at club games throughout the island, Floyd declares: “During the year we have experienced unacceptable behaviour towards our match officials, and this can no longer be tolerated.

“It’s time for zero tolerance similar to what we see in rugby where the authority of the referee is never questioned. Sideline mentors need to be immediately silenced by referees and removed where necessary.

“Players when they make mistakes themselves and play poorly, they are taken off by the mentors. Regarding supporters hurling abuse, we all need to take a stand and ask them to cease, which is not always the popular thing to do.

“It’s time for a major sea change in all our attitudes to match officials and treat them with the respect they deserve.”

Floyd then addresses the problems associated with maintaining a stadium the size of Thurles, especially given that Central Council’s current funding priority in Munster is Waterford’s Walsh Park. “Without their backing we cannot progress.

Currently the only Munster Stadium on their radar is Walsh Park so the rest of us must join the queue,” he conceded.

“The nearest Semple Stadium got to full capacity this year was the Munster hurling final (45,158), with the All-Ireland quarter-finals next at 32,640. For ten months from January to October, Semple Stadium hosted 60 games and 20 of these had attendances less than 2,000,” the Tipp secretary outlined.

“Carrying a stadium with up to 50,000 capacity needs constant maintenance, and even during the Covid years these costs were still there even with no rental income. The FBD name sponsorship has been a major boost in this area, and this is really appreciated.

“We constantly hear complaints from patrons about the PA system, the scoreboard, disabled facilities, the condition of the seats and terraces, but these are issues related to an ageing stadium. With so many major stadia in the province, the demand for FBD Semple Stadium will continue to decrease.”