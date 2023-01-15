Outgoing Leinster GAA chairman hopes O’Byrne Cup walkovers don’t ‘adversely affect’ future broadcast deals

Outgoing Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan has said he hoped the recent spate of withdrawals from the O'Byrne Cup by a number of counties wouldn't "adversely affect" any future broadcast deal the provincial body agrees.

Teehan, whose three years in the position came to an end at Saturday night's convention in Wexford, made fleeting reference to the withdrawals in his address as he noted Leinster's first media rights deal with Clubber TV to broadcast the pre-season competitions.

"This is a ground-breaking partnership. It enables us to give people access to games they may not otherwise see and also guarantees a consistent level of production across all Leinster GAA games. I hope the walkovers conceded by counties in recent days, in the O’Byrne Cup will not adversely affect any future relationship with Clubber TV," he said.

Teehan is a declared candidate to be the next GAA president which will be decided at Congress next month.

Derek Kent, the former Wexford GAA chair who is currently head of the Central Competitions Controls Committee, has taken over as Leinster chair for the next three years.

Teehan said one of his goals over the last three years was to increase the number of games promotion officers in Leinster counties outside the Dublin and east Leinster projects.

"While our old friend Covid again delayed progress in this regard, I’m delighted that we more than doubled the number of GPOs across Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Longford, Carlow and from 24 to 51 in the past 15 months," he told delegates.

Teehan has joined the growing chorus of administrators to declare the split season a success, suggesting it will prove, in time, to be "one of the Association’s greatest decisions."

"While it is too early to declare emphatically as to its success or otherwise, I believe it has given stability to our games programme and certainty to our club players with regard to when they are going to play Championship.

"Of course there are also perceived shortcomings, with the inter-county season finishing early often mentioned. However, the club and its players are at the core of our Association and that must always be the starting point. So while future versions may well see minor tweaks to time frames and other slight adjustments, the split season will, in my opinion, prove to be one of the Association’s greatest decisions."

On the issue of indiscipline, Teehan believes there is a strong mood to deal it with decisively based on the "overwhelming reaction of embarrassment and disgust among the majority of GAA members to the high-profile incidents."

Just last week Leinster handed down a number of suspensions and penalties to Wexford club Oulart the Ballagh and some of their players for their involvement in a melee with Naomh Barrog during a Leinster intermediate hurling championship game in Parnell Park in November, and in some cases the suspensions/penalties were more than what was proposed.