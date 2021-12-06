Outgoing Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy thanks Peter Keane for ‘his contribution to Gaelic football’ in Kingdom

Outgoing Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy has formally thanked Peter Keane for his contribution to football in the county, bringing closure to a tumultuous saga that followed the Kingdom’s All-Ireland semi-final exit to Tyrone in late August.

Murphy steps down as chairman at tonight’s annual convention after completing his five-year term. Writing in yesterday’s Kerry SFC final match programme, he expressed gratitude to Keane and highlighted the negative impact of Covid-19 on his third and final year in charge.

Murphy was part of the five-person appointments sub-committee that ultimately nominated Jack O’Connor for a third spin in charge of Kerry, overlooking Keane who was seeking a fresh mandate.

This prompted a rolling maul of media stories through late September and early October, with Keane issuing a statement to insist the Kerry players had made it clear that they wanted him to remain in charge and Murphy staunchly defending the integrity of the appointment process.

The chairman and the county board had already thanked Keane on the night of O’Connor’s ratification, and now he has reiterated that message in his programme notes for the Austin Stacks/Kerins O’Rahillys showdown.

“I wish to formally thank Peter Keane for his contribution to Gaelic football in Kerry, not only over the past three years as senior manager but the previous three years as minor manager,” he wrote.

“As I have already said, the unpredictable environment of Covid-19 and its effects impeded Kerry’s preparations and, unfortunately, we lost to the eventual All-Ireland winners Tyrone in a very tight encounter.

“I also want to thank and acknowledge Peter’s fellow selectors – Maurice Fitzgerald, James Foley and Tommy Griffin respectively – and wish them all the very best in the future.”

As Murphy outlined, 2021 “turned out to be a very challenging year in many ways for our senior footballers”, even in the midst of sharing the Allianz League title with Dublin and then recording an emphatic home win over Cork to land their 82nd Munster SFC crown.

The chairman went on: “The All-Ireland semi-final was fixed for Saturday, 14th August in Croke Park. On the previous Saturday 7th, Kerry were advised by Croke Park that there was a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone camp and following an independent test organised by Croke Park, a considerable number of the squad had tested positive.

“The game was postponed for one week until Saturday 21st August 2021 On Saturday 14th, the Tyrone county board issued a statement that they would be unable to field a team the following week.

“We subsequently met with the Kerry senior football team and management, and their overarching view was that the game should be played at the earliest opportunity.

“Following lengthy discussions with both Tyrone and Croke Park, the game was rescheduled for Saturday, 28th August (two weeks later than originally fixed) and following a pulsating encounter Kerry were defeated by a point after extra-time.

“Given the level of preparation, effort and hard work put in by all involved in the set-up, this defeat was extremely disappointing for all concerned, not least our loyal supporters. Tyrone went on to defeat Mayo in the All-Ireland final and are worthy All-Ireland champions.”

In a good luck message to O’Connor, meanwhile, the chairman highlighted the “wealth of experience and expertise” he will bring to the role. The new boss has previously led Kerry to three All-Ireland titles (2004, ’06 and ’09) and stepped down as Kildare manager in early September.

The entire saga that culminated in the return of the Dromid Pearses man prompted some very strong words from Kerry GAA chiefs, denunciating attacks by unnamed critics of the appointments process.

On the night O’Connor was appointed, Murphy told county board delegates: “The suggestion about it being a done deal going back three or four weeks ago is again totally erroneous, totally untrue and totally unfounded.”

As recently as last week, in his report to tonight’s annual convention, Kerry secretary (and selection committee member) Peter Twiss wrote: “Attempts by some to discredit the process and question the integrity of the selection committee were appalling, to say the least.

“Why someone or some group of people would deliberately set out to tell lies and spread misinformation, target members of the selection committee, in order to undermine their credibility, was quite shocking and disturbing. To those who acted in this way, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” Twiss declared.