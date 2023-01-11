‘Our attitude to ill-discipline is not what it should be’ – Munster CEO hits out at GAA’s leniency

Munster GAA CEO Kieran Leddy has hit out at the attitude to discipline in the GAA, insisting that some believe ‘winning is more important’ than seeing proper penalties dished out.

Writing in his annual report, which will be presented to delegates on Friday night in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney, Leddy expressed his dissatisfaction with units who try to get players off potential bans using technicalities.

“A worrying aspect of the attitude to discipline in the Association occurs when Clubs and Counties know that a player did wrong but try to ‘get him off’ by hoping to spot some technicality or other which might lead to an appeal succeeding," he wrote.

"The Munster GAA Hearings Committee is an Appellate Hearings Committee and deals with appeals arising from sanctions imposed by County Hearing’s Committees. I have seen this issue at first hand.

"Many appeals we deal with involve the club and/or the player lodging an appeal to see if the particular part of the process which they feel wasn’t handled correctly might lead to the suspension being overturned.

"For the record, very few actually succeed. Most either fail or are sent back to the County for reprocessing with recommendations on how to carry out the process correctly.

“However, it is the failure to accept that the player was wrong and deserves a suspension that shows our attitude to ill-discipline is not what it should be. Winning is more important, so there is an acceptance that ill-discipline can be tolerated.

"John Mullane, the outstanding Waterford forward of that great generation of Deise players, one famously elected to accept his suspension and not seek a hearing, saying that ‘when you do the crime, you do the time’. This was an example of outstanding leadership.

“It is more of this that we need, and I believe we need to get our disciplinary process to a place where all that matters is whether the particular infraction was committed or not. I fully support the proposals going to Congress to address this issue.

"Baring a blatant miscarriage of justice, technicalities must stop suspensions being overturned, and appeals based on flimsy technical matters that fail, should see the suspension increased.”

And he warned that the issues around discipline are feeding into a shortage of referees.

“We are slowly sailing towards a situation where we will not have enough referees to manage the enormous games programme of the GAA, not to mention the enormous games programme of the 2 Ladies Gaelic Games Associations,” he said.

"It is high time we instilled a culture of acceptance of refereeing decisions, and this must start from the ground up. The most important thing that any set of Club Officials and Club Mentors can do is to pass on the baton of the Association to the next generation in a better and improved state than when they were in place.

"This will not be the case if the result of their actions is less people willing to become referees. I have always said that there are 3 elements to any game.

"The first is the 2 teams involved, the second is a pitch and the third is the referee. We will always have teams and pitches, but we can’t always count on having referees.”

Munster’s counties reported a combined surplus of €2.8m but team preparation costs rose some €837,000 on the last comparable year in 2019.

Leddy wrote that the increase can be explained by the fact that two counties from the province reached All-Ireland finals along with rise in costs across society in the main.