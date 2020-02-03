O'Sullivan's Super Bowl, Beggan's landmark and camogie confusion

Whether it’s 'Mayo for Sam' daubed on the road during the Tour de France or an array of county jerseys popping up as the Masters every April, the GAA has a habit of finding itself represented at major sporting events throughout the world.

And last night's Super Bowl was no different as Dublin star Cian O'Sullivan popped up in Miami to take in American football's showpiece.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner posted pictures of him on social media with All Black rugby stars Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. The cost of the ticket O'Sullivan posted on social media? An eye-watering $950.

100 not out for Beggan

Monaghan got their first win of the league season in Castleblayney when seeing off Tyrone in convincing fashion but the game was also a landmark 100th appearance for the Farney goalkeeper Rory Beggan.

Monaghan journalist Colm Shalvey (@ColmShalvey) pointed out that the Scotstown man hit the century mark in that game. And by helping ensure Tyrone didn't score a goal, Beggan notched his 48th clean sheet. The former All Star is also adept at the other end and has kicked 100 points for his county.

There were also landmark appearances in Kildare with @kildare365 posting that Peter Kelly made his 90th appearance in the defeat to Clare while it was outing number 60 for Mick O'Grady.

Dramatic fall in points from marks

We were always going to need time to ascertain the full impact of the advanced mark and the opening two weeks of the NFL suggest that it's still much too soon to make a call on the new rule.

Week one showed 17 points scored from marks across the four grades, with the top two divisions leading the way in terms of exploiting the new rule.

However, according to the match reports in this morning's Irish Independent, there was a considerable fall in week two with just nine points being scores from marks. This time around division three teams (five) led the way while there was just two scores from marks in the top flight, two in the bottom tier and none in division two.

Camogie confusion

The Camogie Association were last night trying to clear up the confusion surrounding the outcome of Limerick's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 clash with Tipperary.

Initial reports had the game as a draw at 0-10 to 1-7 but many in attendance had visitors Tipperary finishing one point winners on a 0-10 to 1-6 scoreline, with camogie chiefs looking to clear up the mess as quickly as possible.