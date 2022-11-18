Orla O’Dwyer just one win away from second AFLW title after Brisbane cruise into grand final

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is just one win away from becoming a double AFLW champion after she helped the Brisbane Lions to a 7.4 (46) to 3.5 (23) success against Adelaide Crows on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

O’Dwyer, a 2021 champion with the Lions, when they defeated the Crows in the grand final, was prominent in the first two quarters, as the hosts surged into a 5.1 (31) to 0.2 (2) half-time lead at the Metricon Stadium.

Brisbane were comfortable from there on, with O’Dwyer racking up 14 disposals from her wing role.

Niamh Kelly was in action for the Crows and the Mayo native picked up 11 disposals. Clare’s Ailish Considine, who is also on the Adelaide roster but whose season has been disrupted by injury, didn’t feature.

O’Dwyer (24) looks set to go up against at least one fellow Irish footballer in next Sunday’s grand final at the Lions’ new $80 million (€56.12m) Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich, Queensland against North Melbourne or Melbourne Demons.

The Kangaroos and the Demons were due to face off in the early hours of this morning, with Meath star Vikki Wall in the North Melbourne side going up against Demons pair Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) and Blaithín Mackin (Armagh).

Meanwhile, former Donegal All-Star Colm McFadden has been appointed as a forwards coach with the Sligo footballers, joining Tony McEntee’s Yeats County backroom team. McFadden is also expected to be a part of the Donegal U-20 management team, led by Leo McLoone, for the coming season.

Elsewhere, Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna has confirmed his return to the AFL after the 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Brisbane Lions – where he will link up with Dublin’s James Madden.