Orla O’Dwyer caps stellar year by finishing runner-up in Brisbane Lions’ player of the year awards

Orla O'Dwyer came runner-up in the Brisbane Lions' player of the year award. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Orla O’Dwyer capped a spectacularly successful second season in the AFLW by finishing second in the Brisbane Lions Best and Fairest.

Ostensibly the club's player of the year award, the 22 year-old Tipperary native finished second to Lions stalwart Ally Anderson, who also won the gong in 2019, with just 10 votes separating the top five in the final leaderboard.

A week previous, O’Dwyer became the second Irish player to win an AFLW Premiership title, after helping the Lions to a 38 to 20 victory over Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval in front of 22,934 fans – the club’s maiden success.

The Tipperary dual player had 16 disposals and six tackles in the game, having kicked a goal Brisbane’s previous game against Collingwood helped secure their spot in this year’s Grand Final.

Meanwhile, a crowd of 78,113 packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the AFL men’s match between Collingwood and Essendon on Sunday.

It is understood to be the highest attendance at any sports event anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCG boasts a capacity of around 100,000 but officials ordered ticket sales to be capped at 85% of capacity, a rise from the previous limit of 75%.

League officials had been anticipating an even bigger attendance – a sold-out crowd of 85,000 - but ticket sales fell short of expectations.

Nevertheless, the gathering dwarfed the 67,200 and 66,352 crowds that attended the first two Twenty20 cricket matches between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last month.

Primarily due to heavy restrictions on visitors from abroad and a strict quarantine policy, Australia has limited the number of coronavirus cases it has had during the pandemic to approximately 30,000 from a population of over 25 million.

As of Sunday, they have had 910 deaths, compared to 4,872 in Ireland.

So far, the men's AFL season has yet to be affected by the rolling regional lockdowns government have also used to control the virus, although parts of Western Australia were sent into a three-day lockdown at midnight on Friday and Sunday's match at the MCG was only allowed to go ahead once the Collingwood players, who played in Perth last week, had returned negative tests.