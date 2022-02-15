Online ticketing farce leaves supporters in the dark as going cashless causes chaos

Those in power within the GAA have rarely been accused of being ahead of the curve when it comes to change and forward-thinking, so there were several raised eyebrows when it became known that they would be going cashless at turnstiles from 2022 onwards.

The GAA normally moves at a pedestrian pace when it comes to significant changes as they are debated at length in board rooms, or through Zoom and Microsoft Teams, all over the country but that was absent this time around.

There was no explanation or recommendations, cash would no longer be king at grounds and that was that. The GAA was intent on going in another direction, but signs already suggest that they look to have jumped the gun.

The decision to move ticketing online through Ticketmaster bit them spectacularly in the you-know-what last weekend as they went into a worldwide meltdown just hours before league games were about to throw-in on Sunday.

That left spectators stranded and stewards clutching at straws with ticket outlets in SuperValu and Centra also out of order as they operate via Ticketmaster. There were panic stations around the country with some grounds accepting cash for entry while others just opened their gates.

“A technical error unfortunately impacted GAA ticket sales on Sunday – this was fixed by the team as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a Ticketmaster statement read, but it was not a once-off.

Similar problems occurred the weekend previous with many heading to the All-Ireland junior and intermediate club football finals in Croke Park without tickets – the website was experiencing problems and those buying on match day were caught in the middle – and wondering if entry would be granted for the biggest games of their club’s history. It was thankfully resolved before throw-in, but the problems don’t just lie with ticketing issues, however, as it can often be anything but plain sailing for those who do have tickets. Scanners are temperamental, to say the least, with good signal needed and many a sigh uttered as they wait for the green light to get inside.

Unlike knowing that one is heading to a concert months in advance, going to a GAA match is often on the spur of the moment with last-minute decisions made and technology shouldn’t be determining that as people can no longer rock up to a venue.

With no pop-up stations available, the GAA is in serious danger of alienating some of their audience and particularly those of an older persuasion who are not au fait with modern technology.

This sparked plenty of criticism at a Cork County Board meeting earlier this month with one delegate right to point out that supporters should not feel abandoned just because they can’t work, or don’t own, a smartphone. “The people who issue this policy do not have to queue up and buy tickets or anything, they are automatically into the games,” Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochdha said.

“I am thinking of people who have supported GAA down through the years and who have barely a phone, never mind a smartphone. We are taking away a lot of independence from them.”

With the elderly hit hardest and forced to tread most careful of all amid Covid, we should not put obstacles in their way to attend our national games and this decision has already alienated many veteran supporters.

Transparency around gate receipts and less handling of cash at grounds makes sense, but a gradual shift towards this would have served those who struggle to such changes a lot better.

When quizzed on how going cashless has been received, the GAA’s director-general Tom Ryan hailed it as “positive” while also highlighting that “you can still buy tickets in the supermarket”.

“Progress can pose challenges for some people, but the availability through the retail shops should mitigate that,” Ryan said last week.

“Experience to date is that society has moved a little bit closer to what we’re talking about. We’re trying to balance the burden on people who have to take cash at the turnstile and manage it. In general, it’s been positive.”

A straw poll of those at the coalface heading through the turnstiles would perhaps say something different. In fact, I’m sure it would.