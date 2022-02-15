| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Online ticketing farce leaves supporters in the dark as going cashless causes chaos

Michael Verney

Talking Point

GAA director-general Tom Ryan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

GAA director-general Tom Ryan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA director-general Tom Ryan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA director-general Tom Ryan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Those in power within the GAA have rarely been accused of being ahead of the curve when it comes to change and forward-thinking, so there were several raised eyebrows when it became known that they would be going cashless at turnstiles from 2022 onwards.

The GAA normally moves at a pedestrian pace when it comes to significant changes as they are debated at length in board rooms, or through Zoom and Microsoft Teams, all over the country but that was absent this time around.

Most Watched

Privacy