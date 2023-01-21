| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'One size does not fit all' - The two-tier economy of the GAA and the national reckoning needed on the matter

A general view of Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

At their annual convention last month, the Sligo treasurer Cormac Kearns made it clear that if the county want to grow and compete on all fronts in the coming years, their income would have to increase.

Sligo GAA ran a deficit of €218,616 in 2022, after generating overall income of €1,233,928. For every four euro they took in then, three were subsequently spent on their inter-county teams with the footballers’ trip to New York costing €102k. For that, Connacht Council provided a €50k grant while fundraising in New York that weekend took in another €80k but could that money be invested elsewhere, Sligo GAA might well be entitled to ask?

Most Watched

Privacy