'One size does not fit all' - The two-tier economy of the GAA and the national reckoning needed on the matter

At their annual convention last month, the Sligo treasurer Cormac Kearns made it clear that if the county want to grow and compete on all fronts in the coming years, their income would have to increase.

Sligo GAA ran a deficit of €218,616 in 2022, after generating overall income of €1,233,928. For every four euro they took in then, three were subsequently spent on their inter-county teams with the footballers’ trip to New York costing €102k. For that, Connacht Council provided a €50k grant while fundraising in New York that weekend took in another €80k but could that money be invested elsewhere, Sligo GAA might well be entitled to ask?

A conscious decision by the executive to support their teams clearly took a toll on their year-to-year resources. The bottom line from Kearns was that income would have to rise to €1.5m yearly if they wanted to sustain what they were doing.

“It’s important to recognise that if we want to grow participation in our games, raise the standards and compete at the highest level and achieve success, it is going to cost money,” Kearns told delegates. “If we want to achieve everything that we would like to achieve as a county, we’re going to have to fund the activity at the appropriate level,” he added.

The challenges are great for a county like Sligo. They don’t have the population or club base that Mayo or Donegal have either side of them yet they found themselves spending the same type of money on team preparation in 2022. Several players are Dublin-based, so the cost of bringing them to training during the week and at weekends is one that counties in the east don’t face.

In 2022, Sligo invested significantly in their hurling team, almost on a par with their flagship footballers, but gates at league and championship games and at local club hurling championship games are a fraction of what they would be for football.

They are happy to continue to invest in hurling, but their chair Seán Carroll said at the same December gathering that there will soon have to be a national reckoning on the issue.

“One size does not fit all and counties with smaller populations and playing bases will struggle greatly if the trajectory isn’t altered,” he predicted.

They only have to look east and south to Mayo to see how the other half live. Mayo may have a legacy debt issue with their stadium but their capacity to generate revenue from year-to-year remains impressive. Season tickets alone yielded €270,000 while €1,092,615 commercial revenue is supplemented by €528,347 in fundraising returns from their supporters arm, Cairde Maigh Eo, and a development draw. From €3,953,560 income, there was a surplus of €1,102,349 for the year.

When it comes to commercial returns and fundraising together, however, Kerry were out on their own. Dublin, by sheer scale and the business on their doorstep, will always have that natural advantage in attracting corporate interest, but Kerry’s revenue-raising capability in a year when they were returned as All-Ireland champions stands out.

Fundraising for the teams came in at €479,161 from a golf classic, a dog night and a holiday fund while development and stadium fundraising brought in a further €324,533 on top of their commercial returns, €1,560,914 (without the standard €185,000 from Croke Park). From that, there was a net profit of €200k from the Kerry GAA store in Killarney and €547,097 in further gear and equipment sales, illustrating how buoyant a brand that now has the GAA’s most treasured asset is once more. Sponsorship agreements were also increased on a few fronts with €773,724 returned.

Another county who returned a healthy balance sheet was Kildare who surpassed €3m in income for the first time and were able to set aside €650,000 for their St Conleth’s Park development, thanks to one €400,000 payment from the Immigrant Investor Scheme. Even after that they were left with €433,871.

For Sligo, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and other counties who had big outlays for teams and consequently ran deficits, they can only look on and wonder how they are expected to compete.