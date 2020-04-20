| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

One major obstacle must be overcome before games return - how can you play a match while social distancing?

Colm Keys

The entire 2020 season is now under threat after the latest comments from Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The entire 2020 season is now under threat after the latest comments from Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The entire 2020 season is now under threat after the latest comments from Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The entire 2020 season is now under threat after the latest comments from Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It’s only three weeks since the Wexford GAA chairman Derek Kent floated the idea of pressing ahead with club action before the resumption of inter-county championships later this year.

It seemed like a very plausible suggestion, a roadmap to start small, crowd-wise, to allow the bigger gatherings more time to come together at a potentially safer time much later in the year and at venues which could cope with more adverse weather and days that had less light.

By playing club games, Kent suggested, communities were being brought together first rather than counties and that, he stressed, was important. Now? The GAA will be doing well to salvage even its club competitions at any level.