One major obstacle must be overcome before games return - how can you play a match while social distancing?

It’s only three weeks since the Wexford GAA chairman Derek Kent floated the idea of pressing ahead with club action before the resumption of inter-county championships later this year.

It seemed like a very plausible suggestion, a roadmap to start small, crowd-wise, to allow the bigger gatherings more time to come together at a potentially safer time much later in the year and at venues which could cope with more adverse weather and days that had less light.

By playing club games, Kent suggested, communities were being brought together first rather than counties and that, he stressed, was important. Now? The GAA will be doing well to salvage even its club competitions at any level.

That much became clear over the weekend with Minister Simon Harris’s view that chimed like a death knell for the 2020 championships.

The minister had hinted at lengthy restrictions on mass gatherings the week before last but this time he was much more explicit.

"Could you get to a point where you can’t have massive GAA matches but you could have local kids having a kick-about safely, that’s the sort of space that we’re in, that we need to work our way through."

He referenced both ends of the spectrum – the ‘massive’ games and the kids having a kick-around on the local green or field.

But in between is where the vast majority of GAA time and effort is invested. And with hopes of an inter-county championship fading, not just on the back of Minister Harris’s comments but also the waves of opinion on both sides of the Atlantic about the prospect of further peaks in the virus and the avoidance of mass gatherings until a vaccine or at least a therapeutic cure had been found, the prospect of even club championships being lost has come much more sharply into focus.

Sobering as the comments were, the GAA – officials, players, supporters – will have been taken aback by the Minister’s vision of the future and while there was no timeline, there is acceptance, generally, that such measures continue to be necessary, an ambition that limits kids to kicking a ball peppers spectator sport with a growing reality.

But it is perhaps other comments by Minister Harris in his Sunday Independent interview that imperil club championships now almost as much as inter-county championships.

"What’s not going to come back quickly are scenarios where we can’t safely socially-distance," he said, highlighting packed pubs as an example.

In the context of team sport, that is inarguably an even greater consideration and barrier to any progression.

The playing of amateur sport may be 'social' in concept but the terms of engagement on the field of play could rarely be classed as that, full-blooded and full-on as they are. The idea of ‘distancing’ in that context, and in line with what public health experts are likely to have in mind, is impossible.

The use of dressing-rooms, water bottles and engagement with backroom team members could all be managed, the obligatory huddles would also be shelved. But once a game starts how can any distancing protocols truly be observed?

If society is to remain two metres in the long term, why would that guidance be set aside for the 60 to 80 minutes that it takes to play a game?

Dressing-rooms are likely to be divided between those who have no problem returning and those who wish to continue to err on the side of caution, players with more elderly parents or relatives that they live with or those with asthmatic conditions that may be more vulnerable to the virus’s worst excesses.

Concerns over on-field safety were prominent during last week’s Gaelic Players Association’s consultation with team representatives and on Tuesday the GPA will engage with other members of the World Players Association on that topic.

A number of professional teams and leagues have cranked back up into action and will continue to do so and when they do get back playing, even if it’s behind closed doors, it will increase the appetite to return to play here too.

But the protocols around staging these games in a professional environment is much different than its amateur equivalent.

The virus threat could fall quicker than expected, just as it climbed quicker than expected. Who knows? But ministerial observations, like last weekend’s, are sure to be have been imbued with more relevant information.

Apart from the obvious social capital of bringing clubs and communities together, there is the financial consideration of club competitions being shelved. For the vast majority of counties, club gate receipts are their true lifeline, propping up everything else.

Last year club gate receipts were in excess of €10m, small by comparison to the GAA’s €36.1m and even below the four provinces’ €13.3m. But it’s money that they get to keep for their own use.

Last year Galway games yielded close to €1m. How do they go about filling that void, if the fields remain shut until the end of the year?

Everything is, of course, qualified by the acknowledgement that there are far more important issues to deal with and for a minister in the eye of the storm, sport can’t be high on his list of priorities at this stage.

It may well be that all there’ll be is a kick-about.