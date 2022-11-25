Oisin Mullin makes move to Geelong in blow for Mayo

Oisin Mullin has agreed terms with AFL Geelong for the next two years as an international rookie, just over 10 months since turning them down.

Geelong and Mayo GAA have confirmed the news, with Mayo wishing Mullin well on his journey. It is thought that he could link up with his squad as soon as this weekend.

Mullin's move is a huge blow to new Mayo manager Kevin McStay, with speculation around Lee Keegan's retirement continuing to circulate.

On his day Mullin is one of the most exciting defenders in the game and was Young Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Mullin was ready to join Geelong, this year's AFL Premiership winners, last year but at the 11th hour opted to stay with Mayo.

This time he has made a firm decision to travel with Geelong's head of list management Andrew Mackie welcoming him.

“As a club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season," he said.

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.”

Mullin will join recent other Irish recruits Zac Tuohy and Mark O'Connor, fresh from their Premiership win, on the Geelong squad in the coming weeks.