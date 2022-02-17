Oisín McConville's DkIT pull out of Trench Cup final amidst concerns over player welfare

Dundalk IT’s Trench Cup dream was ended on Thursday - 24 hours before their final with GMIT was due to throw-in.

The Dublin Road outfit notified the Higher Education Authority (HEA) committee of their withdrawal from Friday’s decider in Carlow on the grounds of player welfare.

DkIT qualified for the showpiece with a one-point win over MTU Midwest in Limerick on Wednesday afternoon but pleaded for the final to be put back due to nine of their players’ involvement in National League panels over the weekend.

However, in response, the HEA said they had considered the appeal but insisted the match go ahead as scheduled.

This led to the team management putting a decision on DkIT’s involvement to the players, with there being unanimous approval for pulling out entirely.

In a statement sent to the HEA, DkIT said: “After consulting with our players, we have decided that we won’t be in a position to field in tomorrow’s Trench Cup final.

“This is disappointing for our management and players but we feel it is the best decision on the grounds of player welfare.

“We were faced with travelling down to Carlow without up to nine players or asking our county players to play three games in four days.

“Although we could have fielded a team and brought some junior players, we, and the players, feel this would do the college and the competition a disservice.

“We’re sorry that it has come to this but this was a decision from the players and we completely agreed with them in this regard.

“We thank you for your efforts in what is an extremely difficult job and we just hope that in future years the colleges’ weekend doesn’t coincide with National League games.”