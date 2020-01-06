Offaly manager vs Offaly coach, Quigley opts out and Adam Idah's GAA background

Quigley opts out

Sean Quigley has joined the growing list of players who have opted out of county football for 2020 after Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin confirmed he had left his squad.

Quigley joins the likes of Odhran MacNiallais (Donegal), Connor McAllisskey (Tyrone), Killian Clarke, Dara McVeety, Conor Moynagh (all Cavan), Donal and Paul Kingston (both Laois), Gary Brennan (Clare), Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) and others who have decided against playing in 2020 for a variety of reasons.

"Sean is out of the panel at the minute," McMenamin told the Impartial Reporter.

"We discussed it before Christmas and he said he wasn't enjoying the football and he hadn't been enjoying it for a while and in this game you have to enjoy it.

"We left it on amicable terms, county football is a huge commitment and Sean has been in it for 10 years and Sean probably thought that it was better for himself and the squad for him not to be there.

"Look the door is always open for Sean if he gets the hunger back."

Adam Idah was a hattrick hero long before his Norwich heroics

Adam Idah announced himself on the senior football stage over the weekend, grabbing a brilliant hat-trick for Norwich as they beat Preston North End in the FA cup.

It was only Idah’s second start for the Canaries but the Ireland U21 international underlined his talent to help his side into the fourth round of the cup.

However, as sports journalist Denis Hurley pointed out by posting a report from the Evening Echo, the Cork native has long since shown a keen eye for goal as he bagged a hat-trick in a schools final in Cork back in 2011 with one of his goals for Scoil Nioclais described as an “absolutely brilliant individual effort.” We can’t say we were’t warned.

Door opens for former Roscommon minor Murray

It was a weekend to forget for Connacht. They went into last weekend’s interprovincial derby with a staggering 17 players out injured and paid the price as they were crushed by Leinster in the RDS on a 54-7 scoreline, on a night when Leinster had the bonus point secured after just 20 minutes.

However, the night did mark a first start for Niall Murray who like his team mate Jack Carty, is a former Roscommon minor. The 6’7” St Brigid’s club man played minor with the Rossies in 2016 before switching to concentrate on rugby after being spotted playing with Buccaneers.

Pain of six for Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil were brilliant in Newry on Sunday, bringing the famous Ballyhale Shamrocks to the wire in their All-Ireland club SHC semi-final clash.

But no one in the south Derry club will need reminding that after six visits to the All-Ireland series in both hurling and football, they have yet to get over the line in an All-Ireland final.

Sunday was the fourth time they have fallen at the semi-final stage with a pair of All-Ireland final defeats thrown into the mix in what must be a galling set of results.

Given what they have achieved over the last few years across hurling, football and camogie (where the club have won three national titles on the bounce), Slaughtneil can be held up as a shining example to clubs across the country.

And after Sunday’s near miss, manager Mickey McShane is in no doubt that his side can get over the line.

“I firmly believe it (that they can win an All-Ireland),” McShane said. “I’ve believed that from the day and hour I walked through the gates of Slaughtneil, that ultimately the team could build towards winning an All-Ireland. We obviously had to conquer Ulster first, we’ve done that three times out of the last four years, we’ve now come to three All-Ireland semi-finals and played three incredible teams.

“We’ve lost them all but we keep getting better and we keep getting closer to them.”

Ballyhale and Borris wins put manager and coach

Michael Fennelly is a busy man. On Saturday he saw his Offaly side hit eight goals as they secured a place in the Kehoe Cup final while a day later he helped Ballyhale into yet another All-Ireland club SHC final.

That win put him on a collision course with Johnny Kelly, who acts as coach to the Offaly hurlers under Fennelly as Kelly is the Borris-Ileigh manager. It will be the second time the pair have gone head to head in an All-Ireland final, with Fennelly and Ballyhale beating Kelly’s Portumna in the 2010 decider.

